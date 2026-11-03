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Kathy Kiuna Opens Up on Heartbreak, Pain of Losing Husband Allan Kiuna

Tunoi Kevin 08:36 - 03 November 2026
Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) founders Reverend Kathy Kiuna and her late husband Allan Kiuna.
Kathy reflected on the pain of losing someone with whom she had shared memorable moments, explaining that while couples can face difficult situations together, death leaves the surviving partner to navigate life without the person they once relied on.
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Reverend Kathy Kiuna has opened up about the emotional burden of losing her husband, Bishop Allan Kiuna.

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The preacher revealed that coming to terms with his absence remains one of the hardest experiences of her life.

In an emotional social media post on Monday, November 2, 2026, the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) co-founder reflected on the pain of losing someone with whom she had shared life’s challenges, victories and memorable moments.

Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) founders Reverend Kathy Kiuna and her late husband Allan Kiuna.
Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) founders Reverend Kathy Kiuna and her late husband Allan Kiuna.

Kathy described bereavement as an experience unlike any other, explaining that while couples can face difficult situations together, death leaves the surviving partner to navigate life without the person they once relied on.

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“Sometimes it hurts so bad. I think losing a loved one is one of the most painful situations one can ever encounter,” she wrote.

She explained that going through difficult seasons becomes more manageable when two people face them together, as overcoming challenges can strengthen their relationship.

However, losing a loved one changes everything because there is no longer an opportunity to fight through life’s difficulties as a team.

“You see, fighting for things is easier coz you are in it together and things come and go. After every fight you get stronger anyway. When they are gone, they are gone,” she added.

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The preacher used her experience to remind people to value their relationships while they still have the opportunity, urging couples and families to create meaningful memories and never take their loved ones for granted.

“Please treasure your loved ones and make great memories. Don’t take each other for granted,” she concluded.

Kathy and Allan Kiuna’s nearly 30-year marriage

Kathy and Allan shared a marriage that spanned nearly three decades, building both a family and a ministry that became prominent in Kenya’s Christian community.

Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) founders Reverend Kathy Kiuna and her late husband Allan Kiuna.
Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) founders Reverend Kathy Kiuna and her late husband Allan Kiuna.
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According to Bishop Allan’s biography published by Jubilee Christian Church, the couple first met in December 1993 before exchanging their wedding vows in December 1994.

Their partnership extended beyond marriage, with the two establishing Jubilee Christian Church in 1999. The ministry began with a congregation in Parklands, Nairobi, before expanding to other locations.

Throughout their marriage, the couple became familiar faces in church gatherings and ministry events, often appearing together as they served their congregation.

They also raised three children, Vanessa, Stephanie and Jeremy.

Kathy has previously spoken about the friendship and faith that defined their relationship. In September 2026, she reflected on how their Christian beliefs had remained central to their marriage, helping them navigate difficult periods together.

Bishop Allan Kiuna’s battle with cancer

Bishop Allan died on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, aged 57, while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

His death followed a prolonged battle with cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2018.

During the illness, Kathy openly shared aspects of his treatment journey, including the physical challenges he experienced while undergoing chemotherapy.

The treatment affected his appearance and mobility, with the preacher experiencing hair loss, changes in weight and difficulties walking.

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In 2022, Allan travelled to the United States for further treatment as he continued fighting the disease.

In December 2023, he announced during a thanksgiving service that he had become cancer-free, bringing hope to his family, congregation and supporters who had followed his health journey.

However, seven months later, he died, leaving Kathy, their three children and the wider JCC congregation mourning his loss.

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