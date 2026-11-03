DCCAK Clarifies Terence Creative's Resignation, Says He Was Suspended Months Earlier Over Rape Allegations

In a statement, Digital Content Creators Association of Kenya (DCCAK) said the suspension was linked to a highly publicised incident at a massage parlour in Kiambu County, where a massage therapist made claims against Terence Creative.

Digital Content Creators Association of Kenya (DCCAK) has clarified comedian Terence Creative's resignation as its Secretary General, stating that they had suspended him in May following allegations of rape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement, the association said the suspension was linked to a highly publicised incident at a massage parlour in Kiambu County, where a woman made claims against the content creator.

The allegations have not been tested in court, and Terence's resignation letter did not mention them.

DCCAK suspension letter

To back up its position, DCCAK shared a letter dated 2 May 2026 and signed by its chairman, Bob Ndolo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The letter said that the board had resolved to suspend Terence as Secretary General with immediate effect.

"The Board of Directors of the Digital Content Creators Association of Kenya (DCCAK) hereby formally notifies you of its resolution to suspend you from your position as Secretary General of the Association, with immediate effect," the letter read in part.

The board said the decision followed allegations circulating on social media and its understanding that the matter was under active investigation by the relevant criminal justice agencies.

"Given the sensitivity of these developments and the imperative to safeguard the integrity, reputation, and operations of the Association, the Board has deemed it necessary to take this precautionary administrative action pending the conclusion of due process," the letter said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DCCAK stressed that the suspension is not a finding or an admission of guilt. Terence was told to step aside from all duties linked to the office.

"During the period of suspension, you are required to step aside from all duties, responsibilities, and official functions attached to the office of Secretary General until the matter is fully resolved," the letter said. Joan Wanjiku Waweru was named interim Secretary General.

Terence has in the past denied the damning allegations.

Terence Creative resignation letter

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 2 November 2026, Terence Creative shared a resignation letter on social media saying he had stepped down from the role.

"I hereby tender my resignation as Secretary General of the Digital Content Creators Association of Kenya (DCCAK), effective immediately. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the Association," he wrote.

He added that he would keep supporting creators.

"My commitment to creative empowerment remains strong. I will continue supporting creators through skills development, mentorship and opportunities that promote sustainable livelihoods in Kenya's creative economy," he said.

Who is DCCAK?