Airtel Kenya is the second-largest telecommunications network provider in Kenya (Image: Files)

Airtel Kenya is the second-largest telecommunications network provider in Kenya (Image: Files)

Airtel Kenya’s multi-billion 5G upgrade: The impact on internet speeds, coverage and competition

Airtel Kenya has paid US$65 million, approximately Sh8.4 billion, for 100MHz of radio spectrum in the 3.5GHz band, securing 25-year rights to expand its 5G network.

Airtel Africa confirmed that its Kenyan subsidiary acquired 100MHz of spectrum in the 3,500MHz band following approval by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The investment cost US$65 million, equivalent to about Sh8.4 billion, and gives Airtel rights to use the frequencies for 25 years, subject to the regulator's conditions.

Spectrum is the radio-frequency range through which mobile operators transmit voice and data between network infrastructure and mobile devices.

Telecommunications companies need access to specific frequency bands to operate mobile networks.

Governments allocate these frequencies through regulators because the radio spectrum is a limited public resource that must be coordinated to avoid harmful interference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Airtel's latest acquisition provides additional spectrum capacity for its Kenyan 5G services.

Airtel Kenya serves over 21 million subscribers, commanding roughly 30.4% of the country's mobile market share (Image: Files)

The Impact of the 3.5GHz band

The 3.5GHz band, commonly referred to as the C-band, is widely used for commercial 5G networks.

The frequency is part of the mid-band spectrum range, which offers a balance between network capacity and coverage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In simple terms, spectrum bandwidth determines how much data a network can carry over a given radio channel.

A wider allocation can allow an operator to handle more traffic and serve more connected devices without relying entirely on existing frequency resources.

The Global System for Mobile Communications Association identifies 3.5GHz as one of the main frequency ranges used for early commercial 5G deployments around the world.

Airtel's 100MHz allocation gives it a substantial block of mid-band capacity to develop its network and accommodate growing mobile-data demand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Airtel launching 5G for the first time?

Airtel Kenya commercially launched its 5G network on July 6, 2023, following earlier preparations and network trials.

The latest Sh8.4 billion investment is therefore not a new 5G launch.

It is an acquisition of additional spectrum to support network capacity and future expansion.

The company has already been deploying 5G infrastructure in selected locations, while continuing to upgrade its 4G network and expand broadband services.

Airtel has also separately announced a 25-year renewal of its general operating licence in Kenya.

That regulatory authorisation is different from the 25-year rights attached to the newly acquired 3.5GHz spectrum.

The company provides mobile telephony, high-speed data bundles, mobile money services (Airtel Money), and home broadband options (Image: Files)

Kenya's 5G market is growing

Data from the Communications Authority shows that Kenya had 2,103,217 mobile-data subscriptions on 5G networks by June 2026, up from 1,247,713 in June 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The figure represents growth of approximately 68.6% in one year.

Across all mobile-data technologies, the country had 64.26 million subscriptions by June 2026.

This means 5G still accounts for a relatively small proportion of the overall mobile-data market, with 4G remaining the dominant broadband technology.

The CA's sector statistics also show that Safaricom retained the largest share of Kenya's mobile broadband market, accounting for 64.4% of subscriptions as at June 2026.

Airtel's additional spectrum investment comes as the two operators continue competing for mobile-data customers and business connectivity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What could change for Airtel customers?

The most immediate potential benefit is greater network capacity.

More spectrum can help an operator manage heavy data traffic, improve performance in busy locations and provide room for additional 5G connections.

For customers, this could translate into faster downloads, smoother video streaming, improved video conferencing and better performance for applications requiring high-speed connectivity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The investment may also support 5G-based home and business broadband services, where operators use wireless networks to provide internet access to homes and offices.

However, buying spectrum does not automatically expand network coverage.

Airtel still needs to invest in base stations, antennas, transmission links, power systems and supporting infrastructure.

The 3.5GHz band offers substantial capacity, but it generally requires a denser network of sites than lower-frequency bands because lower frequencies travel further and penetrate buildings more effectively.

Coverage will therefore depend on how Airtel deploys the frequencies across towns, residential areas, business districts and other high-traffic locations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What does a customer need to access 5G?

A subscriber needs a 5G-compatible smartphone or router, an Airtel connection and access to an area where the operator has deployed compatible 5G infrastructure.

A 4G-only handset cannot connect to a 5G network simply because the operator has acquired additional spectrum.

Airtel's published guidance also indicates that 5G availability is restricted to selected locations rather than being available everywhere.