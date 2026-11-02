EACC probes Environment Ministry clerk over Sh385.9 million tenders linked to 10 firms

Abdi Ahmed Mohamud, MBS is the Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kenya’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) since January 2025 (Image: Files)

Abdi Ahmed Mohamud, MBS is the Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kenya’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) since January 2025 (Image: Files)

A senior clerical officer at the State Department for Environment is under investigation over alleged undisclosed interests in 10 companies that received nearly Sh386 million in government payments over 10 financial years.

A government employee allegedly linked to 10 companies that received Sh385.99 million from the Ministry of Environment is the subject of an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over suspected conflict of interest and money laundering.

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According to EACC's third-quarter investigation report covering July to September 2026, the officer, a Senior Clerical Officer in the State Department for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, was associated with the companies that traded with the ministry between the 2014/2015 and 2024/2025 financial years.

The commission established that the officer failed to disclose his interests in tenders awarded to the companies, which collectively received Sh385,993,652.65 in public funds.

Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, EGH, is a Kenyan physician, public health specialist, and public administrator who has serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry in the Government of Kenya since March 2025 (Image: Files)

Ten companies, nearly Sh386 million

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The investigation examined the relationships between the public officer and the 10 companies, including their directors, proprietors and bank signatories.

EACC reported that the companies' directors, proprietors and bank signatories were allegedly involved in transactions intended to conceal the origin and movement of the payments, which the commission identified as proceeds of crime.

The investigation consequently extended beyond the tender awards to the handling of the money received by the companies.

EACC recommended prosecution

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On June 30, 2026, EACC forwarded its investigation file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), recommending charges against the officer, the companies and their directors.

The proposed charges included conflict of interest, use and acquisition of proceeds of crime, and 10 counts of money laundering.

However, on July 22, 2026, the DPP returned the file and recommended further investigations before a decision on prosecution could be made.

The case had therefore not proceeded to prosecution at the time covered by the commission's quarterly report.

The EACC's primary mandate is to combat and prevent corruption, economic crimes, and unethical practices within government and the public sector (Image: Files)

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Part of wider procurement investigations

The Environment Ministry investigation is among 50 inquiry files EACC forwarded to the DPP during the July - September 2026 reporting period.

Of these, 43 carried recommendations for prosecution, one was recommended for administrative or other action, while six were recommended for closure.

The DPP accepted prosecution recommendations in 10 cases, returned 14 files for further investigations and had yet to communicate decisions on 24 others, according to the report published in the Kenya Gazette on October 30, 2026.

The investigations covered alleged corruption, procurement irregularities, bribery, abuse of office and the use of questionable academic qualifications to secure public employment.