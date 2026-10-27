EACC repossesses Ksh40 million prime public property in Kakamega

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has recovered a prime piece of land from a private developer in Kakamega valued at Ksh40 million.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has successfully reclaimed a 1.05-acre parcel of prime public land valued at Ksh40 million in Kakamega Town, following a court-endorsed settlement that reverts the property to state control.

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Situated in the Milimani neighbourhood adjacent to the Kakamega State Lodge, the property contains three government houses originally assigned to the State Department for Housing and Urban Development before being unlawfully privatised.

The recovery comes after Justice A. Nyukuri of the Environment and Land Court endorsed a consent agreement on September 22, 2026. Under the terms of the settlement, private developer Macdonald Lijoodi Makaka surrendered all claims, titles, and legal interests in the parcel.

EACC initiates takeover after court ruling

The court subsequently instructed the Chief Land Registrar to strike out the entries regarding Mr. Makaka's lease from the official registry.

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The anti-graft agency initiated the recovery through Environment and Land Court Case No. E009 of 2024, challenging the irregular transfer orchestrated alongside former Commissioner of Lands Wilson Gacanja.

Investigations by the EACC revealed that the parcel, designated as Kakamega Municipality Block III/212, was designated exclusively for state residential use and was legally unavailable for private acquisition. Although an allotment letter was handed to Mr. Makaka on December 10, 1992, and a lease registered on June 4, 1993, the land remained in continuous state occupancy.

The three standing houses remained documented under the Government Building Register with reference numbers KAKA/HOU/MG/33, KAKA/HOU/MG/34, and KAKA/HOU/T/HG/4.

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According to the commission, efforts are ongoing to formally nullify the illegal title deed and register the property strictly under the government’s name to protect its long-term public utility.

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Confirming the repossession, EACC Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication Stephen K. Karuga reiterated the commission’s steadfast mandate to reclaim illegally acquired public assets.

"EACC remains committed to recovering public assets acquired through corruption or other unlawful means and restoring them for public benefit," Karuga stated.