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Student List: How Gen Z Protests Led to Ouster of Serbia’s Long-Term President

Tunoi Kevin 16:00 - 27 October 2026
Aleksandar Vučić conceded defeat after preliminary results indicated that the student-backed movement had secured a majority in the 250-seat parliament.
The students largely relied on peaceful demonstrations, public assemblies and coordinated volunteer networks to sustain their campaign.
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A student-led movement in Serbia has defeated the ruling political establishment after nearly two years of peaceful protests.

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The protests turned public anger over corruption into an election victory that could reshape the country’s future.

The Student List secured a historic parliamentary victory against the political camp of long-serving leader Aleksandar Vučić in the October 25, 2026, election, ending more than a decade of dominance by his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

Vučić conceded defeat after preliminary results indicated that the student-backed movement had secured a majority in the 250-seat parliament.

The victory, marking a major turning point for a country whose government had faced years of criticism over corruption, media freedom and democratic accountability.

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How railway station disaster sparked protests

The movement’s journey began on November 1, 2024, when a concrete canopy collapsed at the railway station in Novi Sad, killing 16 people.

The tragedy triggered widespread outrage, with citizens demanding accountability over the construction works and questioning whether corruption and negligence had contributed to the disaster.

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University students soon became the driving force behind the demonstrations, initially organising vigils to honour the victims and demand justice.

Every Friday, demonstrators observed 15 minutes of silence at 11.52am, the time the canopy collapsed.

What began as a symbolic tribute gradually developed into a broader campaign against corruption and the lack of accountability in public institutions.

As the demonstrations spread, students expanded their demands beyond the railway station disaster, calling for greater transparency, an independent judiciary and freedom from political interference in the media.

From peaceful demonstrations to a nationwide movement

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Rather than limiting their campaign to university campuses, the students took their message across Serbia, organising marches, bridge blockades and public demonstrations that attracted support from different sections of society.

In January 2025, students from Belgrade walked approximately 100 kilometres to join their colleagues in Novi Sad during protests that included the blockade of three bridges.

The campaign reached a major milestone in March 2025, when hundreds of thousands of people reportedly gathered in Belgrade to demonstrate against the government.

The movement also reached smaller towns and rural communities, helping students connect with citizens who had limited access to independent accounts of the protests.

Its appeal extended beyond young people, attracting support from citizens concerned about corruption, public accountability and the direction of the country.

The students largely relied on peaceful demonstrations, public assemblies and coordinated volunteer networks to sustain their campaign.

They organised working groups to handle logistics, communications, safety and legal assistance.

Their decentralised structure allowed participants to make decisions collectively rather than depend on a single leader.

How the Student List turned protests into election victory

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As the campaign grew, the students recognised that street demonstrations alone would not deliver the political changes they wanted.

The creation of the Student List gave the movement a route into formal politics, allowing it to challenge the ruling establishment through parliamentary elections.

Its candidates came from different professional backgrounds, including academia, law, medicine, sport and the arts.

Rather than relying on established political figures, the movement presented itself as an alternative to the existing political system.

Its campaign focused on fighting corruption, restoring public trust in institutions, protecting civil liberties and strengthening the independence of the judiciary and media.

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The strategy paid off at the ballot box.

Vučić acknowledged the defeat after preliminary estimates indicated that the Student List could secure between 135 and 140 seats, compared with approximately 105 for his political camp.

“We still do not have final results,” Vučić told supporters at his party headquarters in Belgrade. “On the basis of a sample … it is clear that we have lost these elections, the Student List has won.”

The announcement prompted celebrations across Serbia, with supporters gathering in Belgrade and other cities to mark the result.

What the victory means for Serbia

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The election result represents a major setback for a political establishment that had maintained power since 2012.

For the students, however, winning the election is only the beginning of a more difficult task: translating their campaign promises into meaningful reforms.

The movement has limited experience in government, and its decentralised structure could make it difficult to agree on leadership and policy priorities.

Its candidates must now work together to address corruption, strengthen democratic institutions and restore confidence in public services while navigating a political system shaped by years of ruling-party dominance.

The European Union has welcomed the political shift and expressed readiness to support reforms involving the rule of law, media freedom, anti-corruption efforts and democratic institutions.

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The coming months will test whether the movement can maintain the unity that carried it from university campuses to a parliamentary majority.

For now, Serbia’s students have demonstrated how sustained peaceful protests can transform public anger into electoral power. What began with demands for justice for 16 people killed in a railway station disaster has grown into a nationwide movement challenging the country’s political establishment.

Their victory offers a powerful lesson in civic mobilisation, but the lasting impact will depend on whether they can turn the promise of change into a government capable of delivering it.

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