Student List: How Gen Z Protests Led to Ouster of Serbia’s Long-Term President

Serbia has won. The Serbian Gen Z has shown the world that oppressive systems bow when people refuse to give up. They organised, they stayed the course, and yesterday they won. Aleksandar Vučić, the man who has run Serbia for 14 years, went on television and admitted defeat to a group of university students. What happened in Serbia should have happened in Kenya. If we had kept the momentum of 2024 and dealt head-on with infiltration by the intelligence services, maybe we would be free today. If we had turned down every offer that meant betraying the young men and women who died on the protest trail, we would be free. Free of the lie that an opposition many believe Uhuru leads and bankrolls is somehow better than William Ruto's government. Instead, we went back to the old conditioning: politics is tribal, and to win you must work with anyone, including the people who shot your children. Think about how primitive that is. Every election cycle, the same men tell us to vote with our tribe. Then they eat together after the votes are counted. Their tribes never sit at that table. Tribe is the fence they build around us so we fight each other while they share the farm. As long as we believe it, impunity has a permanent home in Kenya. In June 2024, for a few weeks, nobody asked anybody's tribe. The bullets didn't ask either. Then we let voices of desperation mock that movement: "It's leaderless, it will go nowhere." A movement that could have toppled a murderous, arrogant, repressive regime was talked down by the very people who should have defended it. We were not reinventing the wheel. This wave has already swept through Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Madagascar and Burkina Faso. Now Serbia. In November 2024, the canopy of a newly renovated railway station in Novi Sad collapsed and killed sixteen people. Serbians asked one simple question: how does a building that was just renovated kill sixteen people? Their answer was corruption. When government-linked thugs attacked students at silent vigils for the dead, the students locked down their universities. Their demands fitted on one page: publish the renovation documents, prosecute the attackers, drop charges against arrested protesters. There was no leader, no famous face, no big man. Every university department held open meetings where any student could speak, and every decision was put to a vote. Nobody could be bought, because there was nobody important enough to buy. Nobody could be arrested to end it, because no single person was running it. Farmers, taxi drivers, teachers and doctors joined them. Vučić used the oldest tricks in the book. He called the students foreign agents, then terrorists. In Kenya, protesters were called "goons", foreign-funded, and sponsored by the opposition. Every regime reads from the same script. The students never answered with violence. They stopped shouting "Vučić must go" and demanded early elections instead: let the people decide. They collected 400,000 signatures and published a plan to fight corruption. In September, Vučić gave in and called the vote. They campaigned on foot and on bicycles, village by village. Nearly 70 percent of Serbians voted, the highest turnout since 1992. On election night, Vučić conceded. In Kenya, the intelligence boys have probably learnt to plant themselves everywhere. We have watched honest student leadership quietly die, and student leaders shamelessly accept whatever is offered. But there are not 50 million of them. The people are still the majority. We all pay the same Sh227 for a litre of petrol. We all wait at the same hospital with no medicine. Serbia's spark was a fallen roof. Ours could be the pump price, or SHA, or something we can't see coming yet. I don't know what it will be. I just know it is possible to get rid of this old, tired way of doing politics. Serbia and so many other countries have proved it.