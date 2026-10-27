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KRA rolls out new multi-vendor electronic cargo seal system to speed up cargo clearance

Ndunyu Joseph 16:13 - 27 October 2026
Cargo at the Port of Mombasa
The new system gives cargo operators and importers greater flexibility to choose participating electronic seal providers and negotiate commercial terms that suit their operational requirements.
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Importers and cargo operators across the country are set to experience greater operational flexibility following the rollout of a new cargo tracking framework by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

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Designed to curb long-standing logistical bottlenecks, the system introduces a market-driven approach to cross-border trade.

The authority announced the nationwide implementation of the Multi-Vendor User-Owned Electronic Seals Framework, marking a definitive shift away from the single-vendor model that has governed electronic cargo tracking since 2017.

An image of imported vehicles at the Port of Mombasa
An image of imported vehicles at the Port of Mombasa

Transitioning away from the single-vendor model

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For nearly a decade, logistics operators relied on a centralized, single-vendor arrangement to secure goods in transit.

However, this traditional model frequently exposed supply chains to systemic vulnerabilities, including persistent shortages of tracking devices, ageing hardware prone to technical malfunctions, and logistical queues at tagging points.

To address these challenges, KRA issued a foundational notice on October 16, outlining the phased transition to the new framework under the broader Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS).

Under this timeline, legacy electronic seals used for tracking dry cargo and motor vehicles officially ceased operation, clearing the way for approved, independent vendors to supply modern devices. Furthermore, the authority confirmed that KRA-owned electronic fuel seals utilized for monitoring wet cargo will be progressively phased out.

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How the multi-vendor framework operates

The newly adopted framework fundamentally alters how tracking devices are procured, owned, and deployed. Under the updated guidelines, participating vendors or system users will own and manage the electronic seals. The exact operational structure is determined by commercial agreements established between the private operators and the approved service providers, widening the inventory of available devices at major customs and entry hubs.

Despite the decentralized procurement model, the technical integrity of the supply chain remains tightly integrated. The new electronic seals are directly linked to the East African Community’s Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS).

This connection allows KRA compliance officers to monitor cargo shipments in real time from their initial point of departure to their final destination.

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KRA leadership noted that this technology has historically proven instrumental in mitigating major supply chain risks, specifically cutting down instances of illicit cargo diversion, cross-border smuggling, and transit theft.

While private entities assume greater ownership of the hardware, the authority retains its strict regulatory and oversight mandate. This ensures that cargo handlers maintain full compliance with statutory customs requirements while goods moving under customs control remain secure.

Anticipated efficiency and faster clearance times

Logistics experts and stakeholders anticipate that the multi-vendor approach will substantially ease trade flows. By expanding the pool of authorized providers, the framework resolves chronic device shortages at critical tagging points, which have historically caused severe traffic jams and prolonged cargo dwell times at ports and border posts.

Additionally, the deployment of advanced, newer-generation tracking devices is expected to eliminate false or unnecessary tracking alerts. In the past, hardware glitches often triggered unwarranted enforcement interventions, stalling trucks and disrupting delivery schedules.

The updated hardware is projected to streamline transit operations, allowing cargo operators to significantly improve their turnaround times.

In an official statement detailing the rollout, the authority emphasized that the reform aligns with its broader institutional goals:

:“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has today commenced the rollout of a Multi-Vendor User-Owned Electronic Seals Framework aimed at improving cargo tracking, reducing operational delays and enhancing the efficiency of cross-border trade.”  

The statement further highlighted the cooperative nature of the new policy:   “The rollout forms part of KRA’s broader commitment to facilitating legitimate trade, strengthening Customs compliance and adopting innovative, technology-driven solutions that improve service delivery across the trade and logistics value chain.”

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