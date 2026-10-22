KRA explains how to buy Digital Marine Insurance Cover before November 1 deadline

Effective November 1, 2026, any cargo consignments lacking a verified Digital Marine Cargo Insurance (DMIC) certificate will be systematically blocked from customs clearance to prevent delays and compliance gaps.

The Kenya Revenue Authority has rolled out a streamlined framework requiring all cargo imported into the country to be secured under a valid digital policy.

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Importers and clearing agents must now ensure that their consignments are fully covered by a Digital Marine Cargo Insurance (MCI) certificate issued by an insurer licensed by the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA).

This systemic shift is anchored in Section 16A of the Marine Insurance Act (Cap 390) and Section 20(4) of the Insurance Act (Cap 487) of the Laws of Kenya, which mandate that all insurable interests in local marine cargo must be placed with locally licensed underwriters.

A container at the Port of Mombasa. (Image: KPA)

To enforce this seamlessly, a joint initiative by the National Treasury, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Safaricom PLC, and the IRA has integrated a dedicated digital platform directly into the KRA Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS).

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Why the Digital Marine Cargo Insurance framework matters

For years, manual processing and fragmented verification methods left room for compliance gaps and unnecessary delays at ports of entry.

Under the newly enforced framework, transparency and speed are prioritized through direct electronic handshakes between insurers, payment gateways, and customs systems.

Effective November 1, 2026, non-compliant cargo consignments will be systematically blocked from customs clearance. Importers, freight forwarders, and clearing agents must adapt to this fully digitized procedure to avoid costly port congestion, demurrage charges, and severe trade disruptions.

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Step-by-step procedure: How to buy a Digital Marine Cargo Insurance Cover

Acquiring your Digital Marine Cargo Insurance Certificate (DMIC) involves a structured, end-to-end digital journey designed to link underwriting directly with customs clearance.

1.Accessing authorized portals

Importers or their licensed clearing agents can initiate the process through multiple integrated channels.

These include authorized insurance company web portals, mobile applications, the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA) web portal, or the official eCitizen platform.

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All connected portals communicate securely with the IRA electronic validation platform.

2.IDF retrieval via KRA iCMS

The process begins by entering or pulling Import Declaration Form (IDF) data. A Digital Marine Certificate must always be issued against an active IDF.

Once the IDF number is submitted through the chosen portal, the system retrieves the relevant cargo details straight from the KRA iCMS database.

3. Underwriting and risk assessment

The chosen insurance company performs automated underwriting based on the specific cargo parameters outlined in the retrieved IDF. Once the risk is evaluated and accepted within the insurer's system, a universal invoice is triggered through the underwriter's eCitizen API integration.

4. Rate validation and invoice generation

The system cross-references the premium against approved insurance rates mandated by the IRA.

Following validation, an official electronic invoice detailing the required premium is transmitted directly to the customer or clearing agent.

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5. Secure payment via eCitizen and Pesaflow

Payment is a mandatory prerequisite for certificate issuance. Customers initiate payment securely through the eCitizen payment gateway, utilizing platforms like Pesaflow. The payment platform processes transactions in real time and instantly notifies the underwriting insurance company.

6. Automated notification and certificate issuance

Upon successful payment confirmation, the system generates the Digital Marine Cargo Insurance Certificate (DMIC).

Instant electronic notifications containing the certificate and payment details are dispatched simultaneously to the KRA iCMS, the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI), and the respective insurer.

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🚨 𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲: 𝗘𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗼 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 Effective 1st November 2026, all cargo imported into Kenya must be covered by a valid Digital Marine Cargo Insurance (MCI) policy issued by an IRA-licensed insurer. Importers and clearing agents are required to process insurance certificates through the Digital MCI System and submit them to the iCMS platform before lodging customs declarations. Non-compliant consignments will be blocked from customs clearance. To avoid clearance delays and trade disruptions, ensure full compliance ahead of the enforcement date. For more information, visit: https://t.co/DXZIRXRjAw — Kenya Revenue Authority (@KRACorporate) October 22, 2026

Finally, the DMIC is automatically mapped to the KRA iCMS system, clearing the consignment for final customs processing without requiring physical paperwork.

Ensuring seamless clearance

To guarantee smooth cargo movement, stakeholders must ensure that policy details match their import documentation precisely.