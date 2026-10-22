President William Ruto when he abolished extra-vetting and ethnic profiling in ID issuance for Northern Kenya.

President William Ruto when he abolished extra-vetting and ethnic profiling in ID issuance for Northern Kenya.

How Govt changes are making National ID access easier as Kenyans hail faster issuance

The reported changes form part of a broader government effort to expand access to national identification, particularly among young people and communities that have historically faced administrative, financial or geographical barriers.

The government is seeking to continue making national identity card registration more accessible, with local administrators reporting shorter waiting periods following changes to the vetting process for applicants.

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Alexander Kang’ethe, a Senior Assistant Chief in Isinya Sub-County, Kajiado County, explained how young people turning 18 can now visit their local chief’s office with the required documents to begin the identification process, with some applicants receiving their IDs within approximately three weeks.

Kang’ethe attributed the change to the removal of the lengthy vetting process that previously delayed applications, saying local administrators can now help identify applicants and guide them through the required procedures.

“Previously we used to do vetting which would take a lot of time and people were not getting IDs easily. However, since the President scrapped vetting, one just goes to the chief, once they identify you, you get the ID and the process does not take long,” the administrator said.

Mobile registration exercise at Oloirien Location, Ewuaso Kedong Division, Kajiado West Sub-County. (Image: National Registration Bureau)

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Eligible Kenyans called upon to apply for IDs

He encouraged eligible young Kenyans who have reached the age of 18 to seek assistance from local administration offices rather than avoid the process because of concerns about documentation or delays.

“Nowadays if it takes long, maybe three weeks. If someone is 18 years old, don't hesitate to come to the chief's office and get a kitambulisho.”

Kang’ethe added that local administrators were ready to guide applicants through the process, stressing that the required documents remain an important part of registration.

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“What we are looking for is documents. Even the young people who come here, don't be afraid to come to the chief's office,” he said.

A young beneficiary within Kang’ethe's location said obtaining an ID had previously appeared more complicated, with applicants often being sent to their rural homes before their identities could be verified.

The applicant said the experience was different when he sought his own identification document, explaining that his mother accompanied him to the chief’s office, where she helped identify him.

“In the past, before you got an ID, you were being sent to the countryside and the process would take forever. However, for me, I just went with my mum and when she identified me before the chief, I got the ID,” the beneficiary said.

The Usajili Mashinani mobile registration exercise in Busia Township, Busia Municipality, Busia Sub-County and Okame Location, Chakol Division, Teso Sub-County, ensuring more citizens can access registration services without travelling far.

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He recalled expecting the process to take between one month and six weeks but described the assistance he received from the local administrator as helpful.

Also, the beneficiary praised the relationship between residents and local administrators, describing the chief as a community elder whom people could approach when they needed assistance.

The two accounts offer a local illustration of how identity registration can work through grassroots administration.

The reported changes form part of a broader government effort to expand access to national identification, particularly among young people and communities that have historically faced administrative, financial or geographical barriers.

In March 2025, the government removed national ID application and replacement fees following a directive by President William Ruto, a measure intended to reduce the cost of obtaining identification documents.

No Kenyan citizen is locked out of getting an ID card because of cost or where they come from. 🙅🏿 The Ksh.300 fee for first-time ID applicants - abolished. 🙆🏿 The Ksh.1,000 fee for ID replacement - fully waived. 🙅🏿 Extra vetting of border communities - abolished. https://t.co/e3mkPnbXTp — Ministry of Interior | Kenya (@InteriorKE) February 10, 2026

As of September 2026, more than 600,000 people had registered for National Identity Cards following President Ruto’s 2025 proclamation that ended extra vetting requirements previously imposed on residents of border counties.

Local administration offices and community registration initiatives have also been used to bring services closer to residents who might otherwise have to travel longer distances.

The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, led by Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, has supported grassroots identification initiatives through local administrative structures and community registration efforts.

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The government’s stated objective is to ensure that eligible Kenyans can obtain identification regardless of where they live or their financial circumstances.

National IDs are important for verifying identity when accessing a range of public and private services.

They can be required when applying for passports, opening bank accounts, registering businesses, pursuing formal employment and completing certain land transactions.

Extra vetting is not necessary and no Kenyan should be subjected to additional requirements to obtain a National Identity Card. That era ended when H.E. President @WilliamsRuto moved to stop the systemic marginalisation of communities in the Coast region and other border counties by ensuring equal access to identification services. — Ministry of Interior | Kenya (@InteriorKE) July 29, 2026

Identification can also help eligible citizens meet registration requirements for programmes such as the Social Health Authority (SHA), the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), the Boma Yangu affordable housing initiative and education financing schemes, subject to each programme’s eligibility rules.

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For farmers, identification can support registration and verification through agricultural systems such as the Kenya Integrated Agriculture Management Information System (KIAMIS), which is used in administering agricultural support initiatives.

Beyond individual applications, broader access to identification can help public institutions maintain more complete beneficiary records and improve the administration of services.

When combined with reliable population data and assessments of local needs, registration information can also contribute to planning and identifying gaps in service delivery.

However, possession of a national ID does not automatically qualify someone for every government programme. Applicants must still meet the specific eligibility and registration requirements for each service.

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The government’s “Usawa ni Sawa” message centres on equal recognition and access to public services, including for residents of historically underserved areas.