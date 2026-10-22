Goodies President William Ruto will bring to Ukambani region during four-day tour

The Head of State will be on a development tour in Lower Eastern starting Saturday, and he has plenty lined up in a bid to woo the Kamba vote.

President William Ruto will embark on a four-day tour of the Lower Eastern region which comprises the three Ukambani counties of Machakos, Kitui and Makueni on Saturday.

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The Head of State, who is currently in Zimbabwe, will be on a development tour in the region in a bid to woo voters for his re-election in 2027.

President Ruto will launch, inspect and commission a number of projects involving roads, affordable housing, electricity connectivity and water and issue title deeds as he looks to sway voters in Kalonzo Musyoka’s political bedrock.

Ruto’s tour will begin in Machakos county where he will inspect the ongoing construction of a sports academy in Mwala Constituency as well as Mwala Cluster Water Projects aimed at easing the biting water crisis in the region.

The President’s next stop will be in Makueni county where he will launch the Wote-Kako-Ngoluni Road in Mbooni Constituency, a project that will boost business by enhancing access to markets for traders and farmers.

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Title deeds, electricity and housing

President William Ruto during a recent development tour

Here, Ruto will also hand out title deeds to residents of Ilima before moving to Kaiti Constituency in the very county to launch the Kyambeke-Kyuasini-Ukia Road and then commission the Kyambeke-Kikoko Road. Further President Ruto will launch the Kwa Vonza-Kanyangi-Chandula Road in Kitui Rural, Kitui County.

On Sunday, the President will be in Kitui Town, Kitui Central, where he will preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Kitui Campus and inspect the Kwa Ngendu Affordable Housing Project.

He will also flag off the Last Mile electricity connectivity programme and commission the Kitui-Wote Power Sub-Station. The two initiatives are intended to strengthen electricity supply and expand access to power in Kitui and Makueni counties, supporting households, businesses and public institutions.

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On Monday, the President’s tour will take him to Kitui and Makueni. In Kora, Mwingi North, which is in Kitui, the President will inspect the Tseikuru Affordable Housing Project and launch the Twimiwa-Tseikuru-Usweni Road, and issue title deeds to residents.

Final leg of Ruto’s four-day tour

President William Ruto

He will then be in Kithekani, Kibwezi East in Makueni where he will commission Kathekani Senior Secondary School, built by Kenya Railways, and flag off additional Last Mile electricity connectivity projects.

At Machinery Market in Kibwezi East, Ruto will launch the Machinery-Kyumani-Tuberie Road before proceeding to Kitui West, where he will break ground for the Kabati Affordable Housing Project.

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President Ruto will finalise his Ukambani tour on Tuesday, starting in Mwingi North in Kitui before moving to Masinga and Yatta in Machakos.

In Ngaie, Mwingi North, Ruto will break ground for a clinker cement factory, an investment expected to create jobs and stimulate economic activity in the coal-rich Mui Basin, and then head to Kithyoko in Masinga where he will flag off a last-mile connectivity project and launch the Kagonde-Masinga-Kithyoko Road.