Benni McCarthy: Harambee Stars Coach Reveals the Manager He Would Love to See at Man United

Former Man United coach Benni McCarthy has shared his thoughts on Michael Carrick's future and the manager he believes would be ideal for the Old Trafford job.

Former Manchester United first-team attacking coach Benni McCarthy has weighed in on the ongoing managerial and structural dilemmas at Old Trafford, offering an unfiltered assessment of the club's trajectory under Michael Carrick.

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Speaking to Sporty TV about Manchester United's struggles with consistency and recruitment, the South African tactical mind revealed the exact manager he would love to see lead Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique, while acknowledging that pulling the Spaniard away from the French capital remains a total impossibility.

Despite earmarking Enrique as the benchmark for top-tier coaching, Benni McCarthy insisted that Manchester United must stand firmly behind Michael Carrick rather than rushing into another disruptive managerial change.

Benni McCarthy: Luis Enrique Named as Ideal Target, But PSG Financial Might Makes Move Unrealistic

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy. Photo: FKF Media

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Addressing the persistent debate surrounding Michael Carrick’s position on the touchline, McCarthy firmly advocated for patience, questioning the logic of continually cycling through head coaches without addressing deeper organisational issues.

When asked directly whether Michael Carrick should retain his post amidst scrutiny, Benni McCarthy was unequivocal.

“[Should Carrick stay] Yes, I definitely think so. He's a young manager, and even if you go and change now, who are you going to get in his place? Which group managers? I think that for me the most deserving manager that I would love to see in Man United is Luis Enrique, but he ain't going to leave PSG. He definitely ain't going to leave. I wouldn't do that if I were him. They have the money, but I think you'd be a nutcase if you left what is bold at PSG to come to Man United,” he said.

Enrique has built a dominant juggernaut at Paris Saint-Germain, backed by massive financial resources, elite squad depth, and a sporting structure that guarantees sustained domestic success.

In contrast, Manchester United continue to grapple with administrative transitions and structural rebuilding, making a transition from Parc des Princes to Old Trafford completely unappealing for a top-tier manager.

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Benni McCarthy Backing Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick. Image: Imago

Rather than making another reactive change, Benni McCarthy urged the Manchester United hierarchy to provide Carrick with proper structural backing, time, and the exact profile of players required to execute his tactical vision.

Reflecting on Carrick’s impact since stepping into the managerial seat, McCarthy noted: “But Michael Carrick has done really well in the back end of last season. So support him, back him, give him the trust, give him the support that he needs, give him the players that he wants to bring in. And I think they can definitely do well, but because the players respond to him, they play well under him, a lot of them.”

Carrick’s tenure has seen flashes of promise, with key squad members showing clear improvement under his guidance. However, McCarthy warned that player responsiveness alone cannot overcome systemic failures in squad construction.

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Delving deeper into the root causes of Manchester United's ongoing volatility, Benni McCarthy identified the club’s transfer strategy as the primary driver behind their inability to build long-term momentum.

According to the former Champions League winner, Manchester United consistently fail to consolidate progress following strong campaigns, allowing complacency to undermine initial success.

Highlighting the structural flaws within the club's recruitment apparatus, McCarthy explained: “A lot going on. There's no consistency because when you do well, just because you've done well, you've not done amazing; you've only done well.

“Then I think the recruitment side: you have to recruit better; you have to recruit them more, add quality to the players to the team that's done well, you know, and I don't think that they have been able to do that every single time that some sort of stability comes, and then you see the following season, not enough quality players to bring competition and also to strengthen the team. Not enough of that happens.”

He further elaborated on how this failure directly causes second-season regression: “And then, the second season, they have a lot of shortcomings because of not recruiting well. But when you look at other teams, Chelsea has changed. Xavi Alonso came in and made wholesome changes. He brought in the players that he wanted. He brought in the players that he needed to add to what Chelsea already has, and they've only gone better. And then you saw Man City; they were the English champions, and then they lost their title to Arsenal.”

Benni McCarthy: Sustaining Competition and Eliminating Complacency

To illustrate how elite clubs maintain domestic dominance, Benni McCarthy contrasted United's transfer habits with those of premier rivals like Manchester City and Arsenal, who aggressively reinforce their rosters even after trophy-winning campaigns.