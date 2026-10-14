Former Harambee Stars Coach Reveals How Benni McCarthy's Work Permit Delay Could Hurt Kenya

The former Harambee Stars coach has warned FKF that delays in processing Benni McCarthy’s work permit could undermine Kenya’s AFCON 2027 preparations.

Former Harambee Stars head coach Adel Amrouche has issued a stern warning to football administrators in Kenya, cautioning that the persistent administrative delays surrounding Benni McCarthy’s work permit could severely stifle the development of domestic talent and sabotage long-term national team prospects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Amrouche’s intervention comes from a place of professional solidarity with the South African legend, his message serves as a blunt wake-up call to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and government authorities.

In essence, Amrouche is backing Benni McCarthy’s right to proper administrative support while simultaneously warning the federation that a "laptop coach" operating remotely from abroad cannot prepare Kenya for the high-stakes demands of co-hosting AFCON 2027.

The Algerian-Belgian tactician emphasised that residing in Nairobi is absolutely vital for any Kenya manager to effectively monitor domestic competitions, unearth hidden talent, and construct a competitive squad capable of holding its own on the continental stage.

The Work Permit Standoff and McCarthy’s AFCON 2027 Dilemma

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy with Collins Sichenje. Photo: FKF Media

The controversy came to a head when Benni McCarthy revealed that administrative hurdles had left him and his backroom staff without the requisite work permits.

The lack of proper documentation has restricted his capacity to remain in Kenya between international windows and scout local fixtures in person.

This administrative bottleneck has sparked intense debate across the local football fraternity. With Kenya co-hosting the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027 alongside Uganda and Tanzania, the national team requires a hands-on technical bench fully embedded in the local ecosystem.

Benni McCarthy’s inability to reside in the country has fueled concerns that the Harambee Stars are losing precious preparation time ahead of the biggest sporting event in the nation's history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amrouche, who guided Kenya from February 2013 to August 2014 and led the team to CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup glory, believes sorting out the technical bench’s documentation should be treated as an urgent, non-negotiable priority for football authorities.

“When I coached Kenya, I spent 70% of the time in Nairobi and was able to watch all the local teams and also follow the ones that were overseas,” Amrouche told FARPost.

How Being in Nairobi Bounded Michael Olunga to Stardom

Michael Olunga scores five goals as Al Duhail hammered Al Sailiya 5-0 in the Qatar Stars League.

Drawing on his own memorable spell leading the national side, Amrouche recalled how his physical presence in the country allowed him to identify future stars during their formative years in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Amrouche's squad featured high-profile foreign-based professionals like Victor Wanyama, Dennis Oliech, Brian Mandela, Johanna Omolo, and Jamal Mohamed, the core foundation of his squad relied heavily on home-based talent.

Being stationed in Nairobi gave him regular opportunities to assess fringe players who could seamlessly complement the established stars.

He cited current national team captain Michael Olunga, now leading the line for Qatari outfit Al-Arabi, as prime evidence of why the Harambee Stars boss needs to be on the ground inspecting local pitches every weekend.

“Michael Olunga was still in the local league. I saw him because I was watching local league games,” Amrouche noted, warning that relying purely on short training camps before qualifiers risks missing out on emerging talent.

Without a physical presence in Kenya, Amrouche argues, coaches inevitably default to calling up known names or relying on third-party recommendations, leaving promising talents in the domestic league overlooked.

Royal Treatment vs Administrative Hurdles: Amrouche Draws the Contrast

Reflecting on his tenure, Amrouche highlighted the swift administrative backing he received upon arrival in Nairobi, sharply contrasting his smooth onboarding experience with the bureaucratic obstacles currently frustrating McCarthy and his technical staff.

“Before the contract was made, I automatically had my residence visa. They changed my driver’s licence; they gave it to me in one day. You’re like a king when you’re the national team coach,” he stated, reiterating that facilitating the coach's visa is crucial for him to fulfil his mandate.