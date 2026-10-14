Inside Hassan Joho's KSh105 million Ferrari Purosangue, 725-horsepower beast hitting 310km/h

A video of the brand-new Ferrari Purosangue was shared online.

A video of the brand-new Ferrari Purosangue was shared online.

A viral video captured the billionaire Cabinet Secretary descending a flight of stairs before pulling open the doors of his gleaming red multi-million machine.

There's flaunting wealth, and then there's what Hassan Joho just did.

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The Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary has unveiled his latest toy, a brand-new Ferrari Purosangue, and the internet has not stopped talking about it since.

Ferrari Purosangue.

Joho, a former Mombasa governor and longtime ally of the late Raila Odinga, was posted in a video that captures him descending a flight of stairs before pulling open the doors of his gleaming red machine.

Cabinet Secretary Ali Hassan Joho proudly flaunts his Ferrari, reportedly worth over KSh 100 million, as these leaders continue to enjoy the privileges of wealth and power. COMPLETE OPULENCE https://t.co/UdNiRCClvW — LOCALMAN 🇰🇪 (@Localman254_) October 13, 2026

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It's a car that demands attention, and not just because of its price tag.

Not just another SUV

Ferrari itself refuses to even call the Purosangue an SUV.

The Italian marque insists on a different label entirely, a "Ferrari Utility Vehicle," a distinction that matters more than it might sound.

Hassan Joho's Ferrari Purosangue.

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This is Ferrari's first-ever four-door, four-seat production model, a genuine departure for a brand built almost entirely around sleek two-seater supercars.

Yet beneath that practical shell sits something unmistakably Ferrari.

Pop the bonnet and you'll find a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, producing a staggering 725 horsepower.

Numbers that translate into real-world terror on the road, 0 to 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds, and a top speed north of 310km/h.

Even the doors tell their own story. Rear-hinged and rear-opening, they swing outward to grant easy access to the individually sculpted back seats, a small but deliberate touch that reinforces just how exclusive this machine really is.

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Hassan Joho's Ferrari Purosangue.

Price tag behind Ferrari Purosangue flex

Ferrari's factory base price for the Purosangue sits at roughly $430,000, translating to around KSh55.7 million. But that's merely where the conversation starts.

Thanks to limited production numbers, actual market prices in hotspots like Dubai and the United States climb considerably higher, ranging anywhere from $480,000 to $550,000.

Then there's Kenya's own import reality. Once shipping costs, customs duties and other charges are added in, a Purosangue landing on Kenyan soil typically costs between KSh100 million and KSh115 million.

Hassan Joho's Ferrari Purosangue.

Joho's unit, valued at KSh105 million, sits comfortably in the middle of that range, effectively crowning it the most expensive SUV currently cruising Kenyan roads.

Billionaire Joho

During his vetting ahead of his Cabinet Secretary appointment under President William Ruto, Joho declared a net worth of KSh2.3 billion, a fortune he attributed primarily to real estate holdings.

His financial history, however, hasn't been without controversy.

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