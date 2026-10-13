Tata Chemicals Magadi shutdown: Royalties, Kajiado’s claims and 1,100 livelihoods at risk

Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (formerly known as the Magadi Soda Company) is Africa's largest manufacturer of natural soda ash and one of Kenya's most prominent industrial exporters (Image: Files)

Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited (formerly known as the Magadi Soda Company) is Africa's largest manufacturer of natural soda ash and one of Kenya's most prominent industrial exporters (Image: Files)

Tata Chemicals Magadi has warned that its prolonged mining shutdown could threaten more than 1,100 livelihoods and derail a Sh3.62 billion expansion. The dispute centers on alleged royalty arrears, mining compliance and a separate battle with Kajiado County over land-related claims.

Tata Chemicals Magadi’s operations have remained suspended since July 28, 2026, when the national government ordered the company to stop mining until it satisfied outstanding regulatory requirements.

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The company extracts trona from Lake Magadi and processes it into soda ash, a key industrial ingredient used in glass manufacturing, detergents and chemical production.

The business has operated for more than a century and exports most of its output.

The shutdown now threatens both an established export operation and a planned expansion.

In court filings reported on October 12, Tata said it directly employs more than 500 people and relies on contractors who account for another 600 livelihoods.

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It warned that a prolonged closure could force it to declare around 500 employees redundant and leave the company unable to fulfil its contractual obligations.

The company also says the shutdown places a planned Sh3.62 billion expansion project at risk.

Established in 1911, the company has been harvesting and processing trona deposits from the crust of Lake Magadi in the Great Rift Valley for over a century (Image: Files)

Why the government suspended operations

The Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs says the suspension followed repeated notices concerning alleged violations of the Mining Act and related regulations.

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According to court documents, the ministry raised concerns over unpaid mineral royalties and the mineral development levy for January to April 2026.

On May 14, the Secretary of Mines demanded payment within 21 days and warned that penalties could follow non-compliance.

Government officials subsequently conducted a mineral audit at the company’s offices on June 22.

The ministry says critical compliance issues remained unresolved despite consultations.

It also cited complaints from Magadi residents concerning local economic benefits, environmental concerns and compliance with local-content requirements.

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Tata disputes the allegations.

It maintains that outstanding royalties had been settled and that the company had communicated the payments to the authorities during a June meeting.

In an August 17 statement, it said it had submitted the information and documents requested by the ministry and was awaiting further direction.

The disagreement over compliance has become a legal dispute over whether the suspension was properly imposed and what is required for operations to resume.

Royalties vs. land rates

Mining royalties are payments due to the State for the commercial extraction and sale of minerals.

Kenya’s Mining Act provides for the distribution of royalties, with 70 per cent going to the national government, 20 per cent to the county government and 10 per cent to the community where the mining takes place.

Land rates, by contrast, are county charges associated with property.

Kajiado County has said it was pursuing outstanding land-related charges amounting to Sh11.4 billion as of February 2023.

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The county’s land-rate dispute is separate from the national government’s claims about mineral royalties and the mineral development levy.

Tata argues that the county is bringing issues from other legal disputes into the case challenging the mining suspension.

The county, however, says it has a direct financial and environmental interest in the outcome and wants to participate in the proceedings.

Tata Chemicals Magadi has legally challenged the ministry's open-ended suspension in the High Court, calling the enforcement rushed and devoid of specific measurable compliance criteria (Image: Files)

The latest court battle

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Tata is opposing Kajiado County’s application to suspend the current High Court proceedings pending the determination of an appeal over the county’s attempt to join the case.

The company says delaying the judicial review proceedings would prolong the shutdown without providing a clear path to resuming operations.

It argues that the immediate case concerns whether the Ministry of Mining followed lawful procedures when ordering the suspension.

The ministry maintains that the stoppage was necessary to enforce the mining regulations.

The court has not yet delivered a final determination of the substantive challenge to the suspension.

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Tata previously sought interim orders to halt the directive, but the High Court declined to grant the temporary relief in August.

The shutdown therefore remains in force while the dispute continues.

What happens to Magadi?

The consequences extend beyond the company itself.

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A prolonged shutdown affects workers, contractors, suppliers, the local economy and Kenya’s soda ash exports. It also delays investment intended to expand the operation.

For the government, the case concerns the enforcement of mining laws and whether companies meet their statutory obligations.

For Tata, the immediate issue is whether it can resume production after providing the required information and addressing the regulator’s concerns.

Kajiado County is separately pressing its financial and environmental interests.

The dispute is also unfolding against a longer debate over how much the communities around Lake Magadi gain from a resource that has generated export revenue for generations.

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The immediate outcome will depend on regulatory decisions and the court proceedings.