Tata Chemicals Magadi shutdown: Royalties, Kajiado’s claims and 1,100 livelihoods at risk
Tata Chemicals Magadi’s operations have remained suspended since July 28, 2026, when the national government ordered the company to stop mining until it satisfied outstanding regulatory requirements.
The company extracts trona from Lake Magadi and processes it into soda ash, a key industrial ingredient used in glass manufacturing, detergents and chemical production.
The business has operated for more than a century and exports most of its output.
The shutdown now threatens both an established export operation and a planned expansion.
In court filings reported on October 12, Tata said it directly employs more than 500 people and relies on contractors who account for another 600 livelihoods.
It warned that a prolonged closure could force it to declare around 500 employees redundant and leave the company unable to fulfil its contractual obligations.
The company also says the shutdown places a planned Sh3.62 billion expansion project at risk.
Why the government suspended operations
The Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs says the suspension followed repeated notices concerning alleged violations of the Mining Act and related regulations.
According to court documents, the ministry raised concerns over unpaid mineral royalties and the mineral development levy for January to April 2026.
On May 14, the Secretary of Mines demanded payment within 21 days and warned that penalties could follow non-compliance.
Government officials subsequently conducted a mineral audit at the company’s offices on June 22.
The ministry says critical compliance issues remained unresolved despite consultations.
It also cited complaints from Magadi residents concerning local economic benefits, environmental concerns and compliance with local-content requirements.
Tata disputes the allegations.
It maintains that outstanding royalties had been settled and that the company had communicated the payments to the authorities during a June meeting.
In an August 17 statement, it said it had submitted the information and documents requested by the ministry and was awaiting further direction.
The disagreement over compliance has become a legal dispute over whether the suspension was properly imposed and what is required for operations to resume.
Royalties vs. land rates
Mining royalties are payments due to the State for the commercial extraction and sale of minerals.
Kenya’s Mining Act provides for the distribution of royalties, with 70 per cent going to the national government, 20 per cent to the county government and 10 per cent to the community where the mining takes place.
Land rates, by contrast, are county charges associated with property.
Kajiado County has said it was pursuing outstanding land-related charges amounting to Sh11.4 billion as of February 2023.
The county’s land-rate dispute is separate from the national government’s claims about mineral royalties and the mineral development levy.
Tata argues that the county is bringing issues from other legal disputes into the case challenging the mining suspension.
The county, however, says it has a direct financial and environmental interest in the outcome and wants to participate in the proceedings.
The latest court battle
Tata is opposing Kajiado County’s application to suspend the current High Court proceedings pending the determination of an appeal over the county’s attempt to join the case.
The company says delaying the judicial review proceedings would prolong the shutdown without providing a clear path to resuming operations.
It argues that the immediate case concerns whether the Ministry of Mining followed lawful procedures when ordering the suspension.
The ministry maintains that the stoppage was necessary to enforce the mining regulations.
The court has not yet delivered a final determination of the substantive challenge to the suspension.
Tata previously sought interim orders to halt the directive, but the High Court declined to grant the temporary relief in August.
The shutdown therefore remains in force while the dispute continues.
What happens to Magadi?
The consequences extend beyond the company itself.
A prolonged shutdown affects workers, contractors, suppliers, the local economy and Kenya’s soda ash exports. It also delays investment intended to expand the operation.
For the government, the case concerns the enforcement of mining laws and whether companies meet their statutory obligations.
For Tata, the immediate issue is whether it can resume production after providing the required information and addressing the regulator’s concerns.
Kajiado County is separately pressing its financial and environmental interests.
The dispute is also unfolding against a longer debate over how much the communities around Lake Magadi gain from a resource that has generated export revenue for generations.
The immediate outcome will depend on regulatory decisions and the court proceedings.
Until the suspension is lifted, workers and suppliers remain exposed to continuing uncertainty.
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020Jeff Koinange's Homes Face Auction Over Ksh130 Million Debt
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020"Who Is Pushing This Lockdown Crap & Why?" - Ezekiel Mutua