Nairobi Water announces 24-hour supply disruption across major city estates

Major residential, commercial, and diplomatic zones will experience dry taps, including Westlands suburbs (Riverside, Lavington, Kileleshwa, Kilimani), sections along Ngong Road, parts of Kibera, Nairobi West, Parklands, Ngara, and high-security installations such as the US Embassy and UNEP.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has announced a water supply interruption lasting approximately 24 hours in several parts of Nairobi County.

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According to NCWSC, the interruption has been necessitated by an unexpected infrastructure shutdown.

The utility provider in a notice on October 13 said the disruption follows an emergency shutdown of the NCT–Kigoro–Gigiri–Kabete pipeline.

In the advisory addressing customers, NCWSC explained the directive to halt operations along this vital corridor came from the Athi Water Works Development Authority (AWWDA) to pave the way for urgent infrastructure restoration.

“Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd wishes to inform its customers of the emergency shutdown of the NCT – Kigoro – Gigiri- Kabete pipeline by Athi Water Works Development Authority (AWWDA) to facilitate emergency repair works along the said line. The shutdown is expected to last for approximately 24 hours.”

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Residents queing to buy water from water vendors

Affected estates and neighborhoods

The 24-hour supply suspension covers a wide expanse of the capital, impacting residential neighborhoods, commercial zones, diplomatic compounds, and key government installations.

Westlands and surrounding suburbs

Residents in Riverside, Lavington, Kileleshwa, and Kilimani will experience dry taps.

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The disruption also extends to sections along Ngong Road specifically stretching from the City Mortuary to Muchai Drive as well as the Forces Memorial, Mbagathi Way, Sunview, Adams Arcade, Woodley, Ngumo West, Golf Course I and II, and Ngumo Nera.

Kibera and environs

Several sections of Kibera are listed, including Lindi, Kambi Muru, Silanga, Gatwekera, Kibera Plaza, Makini, Kianda, Ayany, Karanja Road, Mwembeni, and Makongeni. Jamhuri II, Park 1 and 2, and parts of Southlands are similarly impacted.

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Industrial and commercial hubs

Other locations experiencing water shortages include Monali, Midland, NHC, Mai Mahiu Road, Quick Estate, Hamayun Estate, Heshima Gardens, Akila 1, Space Apartments, Lower Akiba United, Popo Road, Wilson Airport, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), and Nairobi West. Households situated along Mbagathi Ridge—specifically between the GSU quarters and the Karen Road–Mbagathi Ridge junction—are also affected.

Parklands and Ngara

The outage further impacts Park Road, City Park, Desai Road, Railway Quarters in Ngara, City Park Market, Jamhuri High School, Forest Road, Kipande Road, Limuru Road, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Diplomatic and High-Security Zones

High-profile areas housing international organizations and embassies are included in the advisory, notably zones surrounding the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the US Embassy, the International School, Kinanda Valley, Kihingo Estate, and Magnolia. In Parklands proper, the disruption affects Parklands sections 1 through 5, Parklands Road, Suswa Road, the Presidential Escort area, Highridge, Iregi Road, Kusi Lane, Mwambao Road, Mbatu Mbatu, and Masari Road, alongside their immediate environs.

Advice for residents

With the interruption expected to stretch across a full day, affected property owners and tenants have been urged to store adequate quantities of water beforehand to sustain essential domestic and business operations.

#CustomerNotice: Nairobi Water informs customers of a water supply interruption affecting several areas across Nairobi for approximately 24 hours; please refer to the poster for the full list of affected areas. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience as we work to restore normal water supply. — Nairobi Water (@NairobiWater) October 13, 2026