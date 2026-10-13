Kenyans demand on-air apology from Rob Finnerty over undignifying remarks on Nairobi city
Within hours of Rob Finnerty's comments going viral, Kenyans had made their verdict clear. A written apology simply wasn't going to cut it.
The word "apology" shot straight to the top of X's trending topics in Kenya, as thousands demanded the Newsmax host return to his own studio and deliver his regret on the exact platform he used to insult Nairobi.
I want to offer an apology to the people of Nairobi, Kenya. The passion you have your city and homeland is amazing… We all make mistakes. I misspoke, and I am sorry to anyone I have offended.🙌— Rob Finnerty (@RobFinnertyUSA) October 13, 2026
TheeDONSonofSON didn't hold back, condemning what they called "lazy journalism" in the strongest terms.
"As a Nairobian, and a Kenyan, we condemn his lazy journalism in the strongest terms. Nairobi is not your punchline. Nairobi is a capital city of over 5 million people. It is the tech hub of Africa Silicon Savannah. It hosts the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) headquarters, major global corporations, world-class universities, and one of the most vibrant innovation ecosystems on the continent. Yes, like New York, it has traffic, it has boda bodas, it has hustle because it is a REAL, living, working city," they wrote.
@NEWSMAX a message to your disgusting, bottom gay racist journalist @RobFinnertyUSA, as a Nairobian, and a Kenyan, we condemn his lazy journalism in the strongest terms. This Newsmax host didn't do journalism. He did propaganda. He took hardworking delivery drivers in New York people from Guatemala, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Guinea, Mexico people trying to earn a living, and used them to push a white-supremacist talking point: "You invite the third world, you become the third world." And then he had the ignorance to say New York "starts to look more like Nairobi than New York City" as if Nairobi is an insult. Let me be clear about Nairobi: Nairobi is not your punchline. Nairobi is a capital city of over 5 million people. It is the tech hub of Africa Silicon Savannah. It hosts the @UNEP Programme headquarters, major global corporations, world-class universities, and one of the most vibrant innovation ecosystems on the continent. Yes, like New York, it has traffic, it has boda bodas, it has hustle because it is a REAL, living, working city. To use "Nairobi" as a synonym for chaos, failure, and "third world" is colonial-era racism. It's the same old playbook: dehumanize African cities to justify fear of immigrants. What he showed in that video is not Nairobi. What he showed is: 1. Immigrants working. 2. People standing in line for shelter. 3. Boda bodas on a road which, ironically, he had to import footage of Nairobi to prove his point about New York, because New York does NOT look like Nairobi. If he thinks Nairobi looks like that, he has never been to Nairobi. He has never been to Westlands, to Kilimani, to Upper Hill, to our national parks, to our tech hubs. This is not about immigration policy. You can debate immigration policy without degrading an entire continent and its people. When you say a city "looks like Nairobi" as an insult, you are telling every Kenyan, every African watching, that you see us as less than human. We demand an apology and a retraction from Newsmax. Nairobi deserves respect. We shall dehumanize you before you succeed with your racist comments. #KOX— SOTS (Son Of The Soil) (@TheeDONSonofSON) October 12, 2026
kijanayamwingii echoed the same demand, framing it as a matter of national dignity rather than internet drama.
We can't hear u back here in Kenya 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪... maybe a formal apology live on television would be great🫴🫴🫴 https://t.co/Z9xhyR3Nee— W4LT3R_X🇰🇪 (@waltervictor463) October 13, 2026
"We Kenyans demand an on-air apology from USA journalist Rob Finnerty on the same platform he used to demean Nairobi, and the immediate, permanent removal of the offensive clip. Kenya deserves truth, dignity, and respect, but not reckless sensationalism," they posted.
You called Nairobi what❓❓, and you are here writing a few words as apology, we're yet to deal with you. Buckle up https://t.co/Wn065iTGke— CATHY MUTUKU (@cathy_mutuku) October 13, 2026
Others joined in with sharper, more direct jabs. @keymushh wrote, "You can do better Mr kaluma, get back to that studio and take back your words with a proper apology."
You can do better Mr kaluma, get back to that studio and take back your words with a proper apology, https://t.co/nBvGkp6Z0Q— key•mushjr (@keymushh) October 13, 2026
Kenyans on X ungovernable
Few online communities command as much respect and fear as Kenyans on X.
Quick to rally, sharp with words, and fiercely protective of their country, they've built a reputation as a digital force that rarely loses an argument.
This isn't the first time Kenyans on X have forced a global name to back down.
CNN has previously apologised to Kenyans after describing the country as a "hotbed of terror" ahead of President Barack Obama's 2015 visit.
The controversy saw the network's global executive vice president personally travel to Kenya and apologise to then-President Uhuru Kenyatta.
The influential Kenyan community used the viral hashtag #SomeoneTellCNN to send their message home, and it got home.Even Kenya's own government hasn't been spared KOT's scrutiny.
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020Jeff Koinange's Homes Face Auction Over Ksh130 Million Debt
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020"Who Is Pushing This Lockdown Crap & Why?" - Ezekiel Mutua