Kenyans demand on-air apology from Rob Finnerty over undignifying remarks on Nairobi city

@NEWSMAX a message to your disgusting, bottom gay racist journalist @RobFinnertyUSA, as a Nairobian, and a Kenyan, we condemn his lazy journalism in the strongest terms. This Newsmax host didn't do journalism. He did propaganda. He took hardworking delivery drivers in New York people from Guatemala, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Guinea, Mexico people trying to earn a living, and used them to push a white-supremacist talking point: "You invite the third world, you become the third world." And then he had the ignorance to say New York "starts to look more like Nairobi than New York City" as if Nairobi is an insult. Let me be clear about Nairobi: Nairobi is not your punchline. Nairobi is a capital city of over 5 million people. It is the tech hub of Africa Silicon Savannah. It hosts the @UNEP Programme headquarters, major global corporations, world-class universities, and one of the most vibrant innovation ecosystems on the continent. Yes, like New York, it has traffic, it has boda bodas, it has hustle because it is a REAL, living, working city. To use "Nairobi" as a synonym for chaos, failure, and "third world" is colonial-era racism. It's the same old playbook: dehumanize African cities to justify fear of immigrants. What he showed in that video is not Nairobi. What he showed is: 1. Immigrants working. 2. People standing in line for shelter. 3. Boda bodas on a road which, ironically, he had to import footage of Nairobi to prove his point about New York, because New York does NOT look like Nairobi. If he thinks Nairobi looks like that, he has never been to Nairobi. He has never been to Westlands, to Kilimani, to Upper Hill, to our national parks, to our tech hubs. This is not about immigration policy. You can debate immigration policy without degrading an entire continent and its people. When you say a city "looks like Nairobi" as an insult, you are telling every Kenyan, every African watching, that you see us as less than human. We demand an apology and a retraction from Newsmax. Nairobi deserves respect. We shall dehumanize you before you succeed with your racist comments. #KOX