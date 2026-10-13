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Kenyans demand on-air apology from Rob Finnerty over undignifying remarks on Nairobi city

Tunoi Kevin 13:45 - 13 October 2026
Newsmax host Rob Finnerty.
Thousands demanded the Newsmax host return to his own studio and deliver his regret on the exact platform he used to insult Nairobi.
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Within hours of Rob Finnerty's comments going viral, Kenyans had made their verdict clear. A written apology simply wasn't going to cut it.

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Rob Finnerty
Rob Finnerty

The word "apology" shot straight to the top of X's trending topics in Kenya, as thousands demanded the Newsmax host return to his own studio and deliver his regret on the exact platform he used to insult Nairobi.

TheeDONSonofSON didn't hold back, condemning what they called "lazy journalism" in the strongest terms.

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"As a Nairobian, and a Kenyan, we condemn his lazy journalism in the strongest terms. Nairobi is not your punchline. Nairobi is a capital city of over 5 million people. It is the tech hub of Africa Silicon Savannah. It hosts the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) headquarters, major global corporations, world-class universities, and one of the most vibrant innovation ecosystems on the continent. Yes, like New York, it has traffic, it has boda bodas, it has hustle because it is a REAL, living, working city," they wrote.

kijanayamwingii echoed the same demand, framing it as a matter of national dignity rather than internet drama.

"We Kenyans demand an on-air apology from USA journalist Rob Finnerty on the same platform he used to demean Nairobi, and the immediate, permanent removal of the offensive clip. Kenya deserves truth, dignity, and respect, but not reckless sensationalism," they posted.

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Others joined in with sharper, more direct jabs. @keymushh wrote, "You can do better Mr kaluma, get back to that studio and take back your words with a proper apology."

Kenyans on X ungovernable

Few online communities command as much respect and fear as Kenyans on X.

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Quick to rally, sharp with words, and fiercely protective of their country, they've built a reputation as a digital force that rarely loses an argument.

This isn't the first time Kenyans on X have forced a global name to back down.

CNN has previously apologised to Kenyans after describing the country as a "hotbed of terror" ahead of President Barack Obama's 2015 visit.

The controversy saw the network's global executive vice president personally travel to Kenya and apologise to then-President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The influential Kenyan community used the viral hashtag #SomeoneTellCNN to send their message home, and it got home.Even Kenya's own government hasn't been spared KOT's scrutiny.

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