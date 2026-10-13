Don't mess with Kenyans on X: CNN, Rob Finnerty, South Africa, Nigeria learned the hard way
Few online communities command as much respect, and fear, as Kenyans on X.
Quick to rally, sharp with words and fiercely protective of their country, they've built a reputation as a digital force that rarely loses an argument.
This week, American television host Rob Finnerty found that out the hard way.
Finnerty, who hosts the primetime programme Finnerty on Newsmax, issued a public apology on October 13, 2026, after facing a wave of backlash over comments he made about Nairobi during a segment on immigration and sanctuary cities in the United States.
I want to offer an apology to the people of Nairobi, Kenya. The passion you have your city and homeland is amazing… We all make mistakes. I misspoke, and I am sorry to anyone I have offended.🙌— Rob Finnerty (@RobFinnertyUSA) October 13, 2026
During the October 9 broadcast, Finnerty claimed migrants were moving into "blue sanctuary cities" that then "start to look more like Nairobi than New York City."
Where are they from? This Democrat-run city has come to resemble the "third world," and "Finnerty" sought from passersby their countries of origin. @RobFinnertyUSA https://t.co/uX8C5IgqH7— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 9, 2026
Within hours, Kenyans had flooded his page and Newsmax's social media accounts. Many pointed out, sharply, that not a single immigrant featured in his segment was actually Kenyan.
The backlash didn't take long to produce results.
"I want to offer an apology to the people of Nairobi, Kenya. The passion you have for your city and homeland is amazing. We all make mistakes. I misspoke, and I am sorry to everyone I have offended," Finnerty wrote on X.
Apologise on live TV
Kenyans, however, weren't satisfied.
You’re pathetic, and your apology is just as pathetic. Let’s not pretend you’ve suddenly developed some respect for Kenyans or Africans. You’re apologizing because Kenyans dragged you for your ignorance, and had nobody called you out, you’d have gone about your business without thinking twice about what you said. And this is exactly how you idiots still think of Africa. You were discussing immigration in America, a country with enough problems of its own and lots of rats, but somehow Nairobi became your example of everything wrong with a city. What the hell does Nairobi have to do with your immigration problems? What annoys me even more is how casually you said it. That’s how deeply ingrained this ignorance is. To some of you, Africa is still that miserable, backward place you can casually throw into a conversation whenever you need an example of poverty, chaos or failure. And then when Africans refuse to sit quietly and take your nonsense, suddenly you’re sorry. You’re not sorry you said it, Rob. You’re sorry we heard you, understood exactly what you meant and refused to let you get away with it. Keep your apology. What you need is to unlearn the garbage that made you think saying something like that was acceptable in the first place🚶🏿♀️WANTAM!!— Lynn Ngugi (@lynn_ngugi1) October 13, 2026
"Go back on air and send us your apology with the same energy. We'll then decide whether or not we need additional penance," one user shot back.
Peter Musungi was just as blunt. "We want that apology to Nairobi live on Newsmax. You disrespected us on air, own it on air. No excuses, no hiding," he wrote.
@RobFinnertyUSA Apology not accepted https://t.co/1sMLSkxoMw— Simon (@Simonsavvy) October 13, 2026
Another user gave him a strict 24-hour deadline to deliver that on-air apology.
Meanwhile, timelines filled with photos of Nairobi's skyline and modern infrastructure, Kenyans making their point visually as much as verbally.
Don't mess with Kenyans on X
This isn't the first time Kenyans on X have forced a global name to back down.
#SomeoneTellCNN
CNN has previously apologised to Kenyans after describing the country as a "hotbed of terror" ahead of President Barack Obama's 2015 visit, a controversy that forced the network's global executive vice president to personally travel to Kenya and apologise to then-President Uhuru Kenyatta.
The influential Kenyan community used the viral hashtag #SomeoneTellCNN to send their message home, and it got home.
Even Kenya's own government hasn't been spared KOT's scrutiny.
In February 2025, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'oei faced heavy backlash after posting what turned out to be an AI-generated deepfake video bearing CNN's logo, falsely showing journalist Fareed Zakaria praising Kenya's role in Sudan's peace diplomacy.
Once Kenyans flagged the video as fake, Sing'oei deleted it and issued a public apology, also vowing to undertake AI training and explore watermarking technology to prevent similar mistakes going forward.
Then there was Skai Jackson. The American actress and former Disney star faced sustained backlash in July 2026 after claiming in a viral clip that mirrors were so expensive in Kenya that "a lot of people don't know what they look like."
Kenyans online pushed back hard, accusing her of promoting harmful stereotypes.
Jackson eventually apologised, clarifying she had been describing one rural village she visited in 2018, not the country as a whole, though the backlash resurfaced again months later when she reopened her TikTok comments and Kenyans flooded back in to remind her of the remark.
"I went to Kenya in 2018, went to a very tiny village. I meant no harm with my statements" - American Streamer Skai Jackson addresses the controversy and issues an apology after claiming mirrors are expensive in Kenya. https://t.co/P2MWpZ1CzZ— KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) July 20, 2026
Over the years, KOT has also gone head-to-head with online communities from South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania, often emerging on top of the exchange.
In one of the most recent clashes, a single comment portraying Kenya negatively drew a wave of responses from South African users.
Kenyans swiftly countered by pointing to South Africa's own struggles with policing, prison conditions, crime rates, and xenophobic attacks on fellow Africans, turning the online spat firmly in their favour.
kenyans to South Africa. https://t.co/ALc0OFq9Q6— Sintax (@sintax_KE) October 4, 2026
Why Kenyans on X weep winning
Observers say the secret lies in a mix of numbers, wit and language.
Kenyans are widely praised for their command of English, their grammar, punctuation and sentence construction making their rebuttals difficult to dismiss or laugh off.
Add to that widespread internet access and a population that closely follows global news, and you get a community capable of mounting a coordinated response within minutes of any slight.
Online, it's become something of a running joke, a warning passed around with a knowing smile: do not mess with Kenyans on X.
For now, Rob Finnerty is simply the latest person to learn exactly why.
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