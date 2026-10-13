Don't mess with Kenyans on X: CNN, Rob Finnerty, South Africa, Nigeria learned the hard way

You’re pathetic, and your apology is just as pathetic. Let’s not pretend you’ve suddenly developed some respect for Kenyans or Africans. You’re apologizing because Kenyans dragged you for your ignorance, and had nobody called you out, you’d have gone about your business without thinking twice about what you said. And this is exactly how you idiots still think of Africa. You were discussing immigration in America, a country with enough problems of its own and lots of rats, but somehow Nairobi became your example of everything wrong with a city. What the hell does Nairobi have to do with your immigration problems? What annoys me even more is how casually you said it. That’s how deeply ingrained this ignorance is. To some of you, Africa is still that miserable, backward place you can casually throw into a conversation whenever you need an example of poverty, chaos or failure. And then when Africans refuse to sit quietly and take your nonsense, suddenly you’re sorry. You’re not sorry you said it, Rob. You’re sorry we heard you, understood exactly what you meant and refused to let you get away with it. Keep your apology. What you need is to unlearn the garbage that made you think saying something like that was acceptable in the first place🚶🏿‍♀️WANTAM!!