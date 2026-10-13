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Kenyans react: American TV Host Rob Finnerty forced to apologize over Nairobi remarks

Ndunyu Joseph 09:30 - 13 October 2026
Photo collage of American TV host Rob Finnerty and an overview of Kenya's capital, Nairobi. (Image: Rob Finnerty-World Bank Kenya)
Photo collage of American TV host Rob Finnerty and an overview of Kenya's capital, Nairobi
The apology followed criticism from Kenyans who objected to Nairobi being presented as an undesirable example in a debate about the effects of immigration on American cities. The remarks triggered online responses featuring photographs and videos of Nairobi’s skyline, infrastructure and commercial districts
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American television host Rob Finnerty has apologised to Kenyans after sparking an online backlash over remarks in which he used Nairobi as a negative comparison while discussing immigration and changing urban conditions in the United States.

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Finnerty, who hosts the primetime programme Finnerty on Newsmax, issued the apology on Tuesday, October 13, after social media users criticised his characterisation of Kenya’s capital during a broadcast about immigration and so-called sanctuary cities in America.

“I want to offer an apology to the people of Nairobi, Kenya. The passion you have for your city and homeland is amazing… We all make mistakes. I misspoke, and I am sorry to anyone I have offended,” he wrote.

The apology followed criticism from Kenyans who objected to Nairobi being presented as an undesirable example in a debate about the effects of immigration on American cities.

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What Rob Finnerty said about Nairobi

The controversy arose during a Newsmax segment in which Finnerty discussed immigration, conditions in New York City and the effect of migration on urban communities.

During the broadcast, he argued that immigration under former US President Joe Biden had brought large numbers of people from developing countries into American cities, which he said were changing as a result.

“This is what happens when you invite the third world into your country, and the media don't ever cover this,” Finnerty said.

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He went on to refer to immigrants from Africa, the Middle East and South America, arguing that they had moved into sanctuary cities.

“They move to blue sanctuary cities, and the cities then start to look more like Nairobi than New York City. Take a look,” he said.

The comparison prompted objections from Kenyan social media users, who argued that Nairobi had been used as a shorthand for urban decline in a discussion centred on American immigration policy.

The remarks also raised questions among critics about why Nairobi had been singled out as a negative comparison, given that the segment discussed immigrants from several countries.

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Kenyans reject apology, demand on-air retraction

However, Finnerty’s apology did not satisfy all the Kenyans who responded to his remarks, with several social media users arguing that he should apologise on Newsmax, the platform where he made the Nairobi comparison.

Media personality and YouTuber Lynn Ngugi criticised both the original comments and the subsequent apology, questioning whether Finnerty was genuinely remorseful or responding to the public backlash.

Other users focused on where the apology should be delivered. Arnold Malcolm called for Finnerty to issue the apology on Newsmax, writing: “Apology should be live on @NEWSMAX.”

He argued that the presenter should apologize from the same studio where he made the comments, describing the remarks as “distasteful and racist”.

Another user, MkenyaMzi, similarly rejected an apology posted on X, arguing that Finnerty should address viewers on television.

“You spew nonsense about Nairobi on a live TV but when apologizing you want to use Twitter/X, we wont accept this apology,” the user wrote, giving the presenter 24 hours to issue an apology on air.

Edgar Wabwire also demanded an on-air apology, writing that Finnerty should apologise on the platform where the Nairobi remarks were made.

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Meanwhile, another user, posting as Nyamuya1, issued a blunt warning over the comparison, writing: “Next time be careful with your tongue, here we don't tolerate stupidity. Joke with your fellow jokers. Nairobi City must be respected.”

The responses also included criticism of what users described as outdated stereotypes about African cities and demands for greater respect when Kenya is discussed in international media.

A section of the 27km Nairobi expressway
A section of the 27km Nairobi expressway

Who is Rob Finnerty?

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Finnerty is an American television journalist who hosts Finnerty, a weekday primetime programme on Newsmax airing at 8pm Eastern Time.

The network announced his move to its primetime lineup in October 2024 after he spent several years co-hosting its morning programme, Wake Up America, alongside Sharla McBride.

According to Newsmax’s official presenter biography, Finnerty has worked in television journalism for more than two decades, covering local and national stories across several American cities.

He began his broadcasting career as a sports anchor and reporter at New England Cable News, an NBC affiliate in Boston.

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The TV host later worked as a morning anchor at KBAK/KBFX in Bakersfield, California, and as a morning anchor and talk-show host at KCTV in Kansas City, Missouri.

American TV host Rob Finnerty. (Image: Rob Finnerty)
American TV host Rob Finnerty. (Image: Rob Finnerty)

Before joining Newsmax, Finnerty worked as an anchor and reporter at WTSP, a CBS affiliate in Tampa, Florida. His reporting there included coverage of major hurricanes and political developments in the state.

Raised in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, he studied communications at Fairfield University in Connecticut.

Newsmax appointed him to lead its primetime lineup in 2024, with his self-titled programme focusing on major American political and current-affairs issues.

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