Viral video shows intoxicated, fake traffic marshals threatening, extorting motorcyclist on busy Nairobi highway
A viral video showing two suspected thugs posing as Nairobi City County traffic marshals to extort a motorcyclist has left Kenyans furious.
The clip, recorded from the motorcycle's 360-degree onboard camera, captures everything in real time.
The two men, appearing visibly intoxicated, corner the rider and immediately begin demanding a bribe, threatening him with arrest and violence if he refuses to pay up.
Terrified and clearly outnumbered, the rider tried to negotiate, offering the men Sh50 in hopes that it would be enough to end the standoff.
The men angrily rejected the offer, pushing for a far steeper amount instead.
Willyfitness_personal_trainer, who posted the footage along with a candid account of shared the entire ordeal online just how dangerous the encounter felt in the moment.
"It's not safe around here! I had no option but to engage them and try to fit into the situation. Luckily, they didn't notice that my camera was recording. Apparently, they needed KSh 500! But honestly, what would you have done if you were in my situation?" he wrote.
He didn't stop there, using the moment to remind fellow road users just how quickly situations like this can spiral out of control.
"Remember, safety comes first. Sometimes, you have to stay calm and handle a situation carefully to avoid harm to either party. This happened on a very busy highway, where things could have gone wrong quickly," the caption continued.
His message to Kenyans was simple: no amount of money is worth risking your life over.
In the comments section, the rider admitted that pressure and fear forced him to send the demanded amount via mobile money on the spot, but he reversed the transaction once he was safely out of the situation.
The video has since struck a nerve with many Kenyans, reigniting concerns over impersonation scams targeting motorists and riders, often by criminals posing as traffic officials.
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020Jeff Koinange's Homes Face Auction Over Ksh130 Million Debt
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020"Who Is Pushing This Lockdown Crap & Why?" - Ezekiel Mutua