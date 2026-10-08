Viral videos show Kenya Airways passenger's attempt to open emergency door before mid-air death

According to accounts shared alongside the footage, the man had attempted to force open one of the plane's emergency doors while the aircraft was still airborne.

According to accounts shared alongside the footage, the man had attempted to force open one of the plane's emergency doors while the aircraft was still airborne.

The videos show a man shouting at the aircraft's cabin crew, visibly agitated, as fellow passengers scramble to restrain him. He later reportedly died before touchdown.

Disturbing footage has surfaced capturing the terrifying moments that unfolded aboard a Kenya Airways flight to Lagos, shortly before a passenger died mid-air.

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The videos, now circulating widely on social media, show a man shouting in pidgin at the aircraft's cabin crew, visibly agitated, as fellow passengers scramble to restrain him.

According to accounts shared alongside the footage, the man had attempted to force open one of the plane's emergency doors while the aircraft was still airborne.

What follows in the clips is a scene of mounting panic as passengers are seen pleading with the man to calm down as he stands up, still shouting, the cabin descending into confusion just as the plane approached Nigerian airspace.

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He did not calm down and not long after, he reportedly died, though exactly what happened in those final moments remains unclear.

The incident occurred at around 9.20pm Nigerian time, 11.20pm in Nairobi, as the flight made its final descent into Lagos.

Kenya Airways has since confirmed the incident, though in considerably more measured terms than the videos suggest.

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"Kenya Airways PLC ('KQ') confirms that on Tuesday, 06 October 2026, our flight from Nairobi to Lagos experienced a medical emergency on board at around 21:20 hrs local Nigerian time," the airline said in a statement issued Wednesday.

"One of our passengers was found to be unresponsive approximately 20 minutes before landing in Lagos."

Incident Update https://t.co/BCQTDBqlkl — Official Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) October 7, 2026

That phrasing, a "medical emergency," leaves open the question that the viral videos seem to raise but don't answer: was this a man in a mental or medical crisis, or something else entirely?

KQ's statement does not confirm whether the unresponsiveness was linked to the earlier confrontation caught on camera, or whether a separate medical episode struck the passenger afterward.

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The airline has stayed tight-lipped on several key details. It has not released the passenger's name, age or nationality. The cause of death has not been disclosed, nor has the flight's registration information.

What Kenya Airways did confirm is its response once the crisis was detected. Cabin crew administered first aid and followed standard emergency protocols, the airline said, while the aircraft continued its descent toward Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Medical personnel were waiting on the ground when the plane touched down.