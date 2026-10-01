How Kenyan cabin crew members helped stabbed pilot during Flydubai mid-air emergency

An image of passengerswho were onboard with the flyDubai plane during the emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in SaudiArabia.(Image: airplusmedia)

An image of passengerswho were onboard with the flyDubai plane during the emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in SaudiArabia.(Image: airplusmedia)

Swahili-speaking attendants were heard checking on injured captain as passengers and crew helped regain control of aircraft

Kenyan cabin crew members were among those responding to a dramatic mid-air emergency aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv after one pilot was stabbed in the cockpit and the aircraft went into a steep descent before passengers and other crew members intervened.

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Audio circulating from inside Flydubai Flight FZ1073 captured cabin attendants on September 29 speaking in Kenyan Swahili while attending to the injured captain, identified as Indian national Captain Smit Machchhar.

Journalist Larry Madowo, who shared and commented on the footage, identified the voices as those of Kenyan flight attendants.

One of the attendants can be heard saying, “Cheki kama anaongea, umwongeleshe,” which Madowo interpreted as asking a colleague to check whether the injured pilot was speaking and to talk to him. Another voice is heard saying, “Mweke huku chini,” as the crew appeared to provide support to the injured captain.

Smit Machchhar, the pilot who was stabbed.(Image: airplusmedia)

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The Kenyan connection has since drawn attention because the attendants were responding to the injured pilot while the wider aircraft emergency was still unfolding.

How the cockpit attack unfolded

Flight FZ1073 was carrying 174 people on its journey from Dubai International Airport to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press and other reports.

The Boeing 737 was cruising at high altitude when a violent confrontation broke out in the cockpit.

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Israeli officials said the co-pilot stabbed Machchhar and apparently attempted to crash the aircraft.

The co-pilot has been reported as an Omani national, although authorities had not publicly established a motive at the time of the initial reports.

The aircraft subsequently entered a sharp descent.

Public flight-tracking data and different accounts have produced slightly different measurements of the plunge, with reports putting the loss of altitude at roughly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds, while other accounts described a descent of about 17,000 feet within roughly two minutes.

The aircraft also transmitted emergency signals, including the 7700 general emergency code and subsequently 7500, the internationally recognised code for unlawful interference or a possible hijacking. Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft making erratic altitude and speed changes before stabilising.

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Injured captain managed to open cockpit door

Despite suffering serious stab wounds, Machchhar managed to activate the cockpit-door release, allowing people outside the cockpit to enter.

An image of FlyDubai plane.(Image: airplusmedia)

One passenger, identified in reports as Israeli national Yaniv Hayoun, said he grabbed the aircraft's controls and pulled back on them as the plane was descending. Other crew members subsequently took over control of the aircraft.

An off-duty pilot travelling on the aircraft was also among those who helped stabilise the plane, according to passenger accounts.

The injured captain was eventually taken for medical treatment after the aircraft landed.

The Guardian reported that another passenger, dentist Dr Shota Musaev, described finding Machchhar badly injured and losing significant blood.

Musaev said passengers helped restrain the attacker using available materials before the aircraft was brought under control.

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Kenyan crew attend to wounded captain

While passengers and other crew members were dealing with the cockpit emergency, footage from inside the aircraft showed cabin attendants attending to Machchhar.

The footage does not independently establish every action performed by each crew member during the incident, but media reports citing Madowo's video analysis identified some of the attendants as Kenyan and highlighted their use of Swahili while assessing the wounded pilot.

The recording shows the attendants apparently checking whether the injured captain was conscious and providing physical support while the aircraft was being brought under control.

Their intervention occurred alongside the wider response involving passengers, on-duty crew and other pilots aboard the aircraft.

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Emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk Airport in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. Saudi authorities arrested the suspected attacker, while the two pilots were taken to hospital for treatment.

Machchhar underwent surgery and was subsequently reported to be in stable condition. The other pilot was also injured during the incident.

Flydubai confirmed that the aircraft had experienced a security incident and said the aircraft was secured by on-duty Flydubai crew travelling on the flight.

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The airline cautioned against speculation while investigations into the incident continued.

The passengers were later transported onward to Israel on a replacement flight after spending time in Tabuk.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly praised Machchhar and the passengers who intervened.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also later described the injured captain as a hero, citing his actions after he was attacked.

Investigation into motive continues

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The exact motive behind the cockpit attack remained unresolved as of October 1. Israeli officials have described the incident as a possible attempted terrorist attack, while Flydubai has said the underlying reasons and motives remain subject to formal investigation.