SHA extends healthcare contracting deadline

The contracting deadline for healthcare providers (HCPs) is extended by 14 days, from September 30 to October 14, 2026. No further extensions will be granted after this.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has officially extended the deadline for healthcare providers to complete their contracting process for the 2026–2029 cycle, in an official public notice released on October 1.

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Originally slated to conclude on September 30, healthcare facilities now have an additional 14 days, pushing the final cut-off date to October 14, 2026.

The extension aims to give healthcare facilities both public and private adequate time to finalize their agreements, complete required compliance checks, and avoid service disruptions for beneficiaries under Kenya's ongoing national health coverage initiative.

File image of SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi

Ensuring continuity of Care

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The SHA emphasized that facilities will continue operating under their existing contracts during the 14-day grace period.

“During the extension period, facilities will continue operating under their existing contracts. At the end of the 14 days, the existing contracts will lapse and no further extension will be granted,” SHA stated

However, the authority cautioned that existing contracts will strictly lapse once the October 14 deadline passes, with no further extensions to be granted.

To stay operational under the health program during this transition period, healthcare providers are required to sign and return an interim contract extension agreement via the SHA e-contracting portal within three days.

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Service provision to SHA beneficiaries will only continue in facilities that officially accept this 14-day extension period.

For facilities that choose not to accept the extension or fail to finalize their contracts, the authority has instructed them to coordinate directly with their respective SHA county managers.

This step is designed to facilitate the seamless transfer of patients receiving ongoing care to fully contracted facilities, ensuring that treatment plans remain uninterrupted.

Dedicated support via 'HAKIKA' clinics

According to the statement released, to assist healthcare providers in navigating the e-contracting platform and completing the necessary documentation, SHA is conducting dedicated HAKIKA contracting clinics across the counties.

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This is set to begin on Monday, October 5 2026.

“To support providers in completing the contracting process for the 2026–2029 contracting cycle, SHA will conduct dedicated HAKIKA contracting clinics in every county beginning Monday, 5th October 2026, through the respective SHA County Offices. HAKIKA Clinics Schedule and Provider requirements will be posted on the SHA website,” SHA stated

These clinics offer hands-on support to facility managers, resolving technical bottlenecks, validating credentials, and accelerating the registration process ahead of the mid-October deadline.

Health sector stakeholders have encouraged facility owners not to wait until the final hours to complete the process, citing potential portal traffic and administrative delays.

Emergency coverage and system rollout

The contracting extension comes amid broader efforts by the health authority to stabilize service delivery across the country.

Addressing concerns regarding emergency healthcare access, SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mercy Mwangangi reassured the public during a recent address that emergency medical care remains guaranteed for the first 24 hours at designated health facilities, even if a patient is not yet fully registered under the SHA system.