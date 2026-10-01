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President Ruto mourns to Wicknell Chivayo after fatal helicopter crash: "Tragic loss"

Tunoi Kevin 06:52 - 01 October 2026
President William Ruto mourned Wicknell Chivayo, a man he described as a close friend.
President William Ruto sent his condolence message stating Wicknell Chivayo's sudden departure is a painful loss to their families, friends, and all who knew him.
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President William Ruto has sent his condolences following the death of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

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Chivayo was killed alongside his wife, Lucy Muteke, in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe.

Chivayo, his wife and others died when their helicopter went down in the Marondera Rural area east of Harare on Wednesday.

Zimbabwean authorities confirmed the crash, though the cause has not yet been established.

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Reacting to the news, Ruto took to social media to mourn a man he described as a close friend.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend, Wicknell Chivayo, together with his wife, Lucy Muteke, and the other lives lost in the helicopter crash in Zimbabwe. Their sudden departure is a painful loss to their families, friends and all who knew them," Ruto wrote.

The president went on to reflect on his personal relationship with the businessman, whose public ties to Kenya's political circles had drawn attention throughout 2026.

"Wicknell was a dear friend whose warmth touched many people. I will remember him for his friendship, his energy and his deep conviction in the possibilities of our continent," he said.

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Ruto extended his condolences beyond Chivayo's immediate family, reaching out to Zimbabwe's leadership and citizens as the country processes the loss.

"I convey my deepest condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives, to President Mnangagwa, the people of Zimbabwe and everyone mourning this tragic loss. May God grant Wicknell, Lucy and all those who perished eternal rest," he added.

Chivayo's death has sent shockwaves across both Zimbabwe and Kenya, where his high-profile business dealings and close ties to political figures, including Ruto himself, had made him a familiar face in recent years. His company, IMC Construction Kenya, had been linked to a proposed Sh375 billion JKIA expansion project, one of several ventures that had extended his business interests well beyond Zimbabwe's borders.

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