'Geri Inengi' hitmaker Sir Bwoy appeals to fans for medical support

In an emotional appeal, Sir Bwoy asked his fans to support him financially to cover medical bills while he stays in the hospital.

In an emotional appeal, Sir Bwoy asked his fans to support him financially to cover medical bills while he stays in the hospital.

In an emotional appeal, the musician asked his fans to support him financially to cover medical bills while he stays in the hospital.

Wakadinali rapper Oliver popularly known as Sir Bwoy is appealing to fans to come to his aid as he battles a medical condition.

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The rapper, known for his role in one of Kenya's biggest street anthems, is now leaning on the very fans his music has moved for years, this time for support of a different kind.

In an emotional appeal, the musician asked his fans to support him financially to cover medical bills while he stays in the hospital.

Geri Inengi rapper Oliver popularly known as Sir Bwoy

Ruby's appeal for support

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His wife and music manager, Ruby, has since stepped forward with a public appeal, sharing an M-Pesa number, 0727 885 711, registered under her name, for anyone wishing to contribute towards Oliver's treatment.

The family has also asked fans to help share the appeal further, hoping that collective goodwill can lighten the load during what has clearly been an overwhelming time.

"Please consider contributing and sharing this appeal with others. Your generosity, prayers, and support mean so much to Oliver and his family," the statement read.

Legacy behind "Geri Inengi"

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Among the group's biggest hits is "Geri Inengi," a massive drill and hip-hop anthem featuring SirBwoy, Sewersydaa and Scar Mkadinali.

Released on October 21, 2021, as part of the album EXPOSED (Munga's Revenge), the track quickly cemented itself as one of the biggest street anthems in Kenya, further solidifying Wakadinali's standing in the local music scene.

That legacy is part of why news of Oliver's health struggle has resonated so widely, with fans eager to give back to an artiste whose music has given so much to Kenya's street culture.

Financial support for Lithium

In 2024, popular digital Illustrator animator, and visual artist Moses Obasanjo Ombongi, also known by his nickname "Lithium," reached out to family, friends, and Kenyans to appeal for financial support for a crucial medical procedure.

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Moses, who is a well known graffiti artist required an Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) that costs about Sh400,000.

The ERCP, a specialised endoscopic procedure used to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the bile ducts, pancreas, and gallbladder, and its cost has become a challenge for him to bear alone.