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Oburu reveals role Raila played in securing the Dangote Lamu refinery deal

Ndunyu Joseph 08:47 - 30 September 2026
An image of Oburu Odinga with his late brother Raila Odinga.(Image: Oburu Odinga)
An image of Oburu Odinga with his late brother Raila Odinga.(Image: Oburu Odinga)
Oburu noted that while the project faced bureaucratic delays under the previous administration, President William Ruto's government provided the necessary support to move it forward
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Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Odinga said that years of discussions between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote helped lay the foundation for a proposed KSh2.2 trillion oil refinery in Lamu, Kenya.

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In a statement on September 29, Oburu described the planned 700,000 barrel-per-day facility as the culmination of a shared, long-standing vision between Raila and Dangote aimed at fostering African industrial transformation and economic independence.

“This massive 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery is the direct manifestation of a shared progressive dream. It is the product of countless strategic discussions held over many years between Baba and his close friend, Alhaji Dangote,” Oburu said

President William Ruto toured the Dangote Refinery in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria, at the invitation of Dangote Group President and CEO Aliko Dangote ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Dangote East African Refinery in Lamu, Kenya. (Image: PCS)
President William Ruto toured the Dangote Refinery in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria, at the invitation of Dangote Group President and CEO Aliko Dangote ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Dangote East African Refinery in Lamu, Kenya. (Image: PCS)

He noted that the project is designed to enhance regional energy security, expand value addition within the petroleum sector, and significantly reduce East Africa’s dependence on imported refined fuel products.

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Overcoming roadblocks and securing support

While highlighting the project's significance, Oburu stated that its path to groundbreaking was far from smooth.

He claimed the project initially faced bureaucratic hurdles, deliberate frustration, and administrative roadblocks under a previous regime that nearly derailed the investment.

“While the path to this groundbreaking was deliberately frustrated by the bureaucratic sabotage, petty roadblocks, and shortsighted hurdles erected by the past regime, true vision cannot be suppressed,” he said.

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However, Oburu credited President William Ruto's administration for providing the necessary backing to reignite momentum and transform the cross-generational dream into a reality.

He emphasized that transformative national infrastructure and economic investments should transcend political affiliations, calling on leaders and citizens to support major initiatives regardless of who originally conceptualized them.

What you need to know about the Lamu oil refinery

However, ongoing court dispute over land rights hangs over the project.

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133 local occupiers of LR No. 13061 (Hindi/Manda/Magogoni) filed suit on 23rd September against ten defendants including LAPSSET, NLC, and Dangote Industries claiming omission from compensation and resettlement programs.

The applicants asked the Court to stop Wednesday's groundbreaking, and any other launch or start-of-works event, and to halt further clearing, excavation, fencing and construction on the land they occupy while their claims are heard.

On 25th September, Justice Onyango did not grant those orders. She declined to treat the application as urgent, directed that the respondents be served and respond within 14 days, and fixed the hearing for 14th October 2026.

In the meantime, she ordered that the status quo on LR No. 13061 be maintained until 14th October 2026.

The order carries a penal notice.

While 133 local farmers and land occupiers have sought court injunctions over compensation and resettlement concerns regarding LR No. 13061, High Court Justice Onyango declined to stop today’s groundbreaking ceremony.

The court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo on the land ahead of a full hearing set for October 14, 2026, allowing ceremonial groundbreaking activities to proceed as planned on September 30.

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