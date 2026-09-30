Kakamega governor Fernandes Barasa says viral witchcraft video is AI generated, accuses rivals of smear campaign

In a statement, the Governor's Press Unit defended Barasa's character and portrayed him as a committed Christian whose public service deeply reflects his faith.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has publicly dismissed a viral video that purports to show him participating in a witchcraft ritual.

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The video has circulated widely on social media platforms, and his office insists that someone manipulated the footage as AI-generated content to tarnish his image.

What Governor Barasa's office said

The Governor's Press Unit addressed the matter in a statement, laying the blame squarely on political rivals and their associates for spreading the clip.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa.

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Barasa's team blames Malala

Fingers were pointed at politician Cleophas Malala, with the governor’s communication statement stating they will take legal action against him.

The statement accuses Malala and his allies of deliberately circulating the video across social media platforms.

The Press Unit issued the statement to defend the governor's character, portraying Barasa as a committed Christian whose approach to public service deeply reflects his faith.

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Legal action underway

Taking the matter further, the office confirmed that it has instituted defamation suits against those believed to be behind the publishing and sharing of the video.

However, the governor's office stopped short of revealing specific details, offering no clarity on the exact charges being pursued or a timeline for when the legal process might conclude.

Amber Ray denies witchcraft claims

In 2020, socialite Faith Makau, alias Amber Ray, refuted claims that she uses witchcraft after a controversial photo went viral on social media.

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In a Q&A session on Instagram, a curious fan sought to find out if it’s true that the curvaceous socialite used witchcraft to get her ex-hubby Zaheer Jhanda.

Amber Ray affirmed she has never used witchcraft in her life.

“I know it’s hard to believe this, but I have never used witchcraft in my entire life… Anyway, one day I will tell my side of the story. You all better be ready,” read Amber Ray’s response.

Amber Ray was first accused of using witchcraft by Aaliyah Zaheer, her former co-wife.