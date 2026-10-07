Passenger dies onboard Kenya Airways flight to Lagos

The aircraft landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 21:41 local time, where ground emergency medical personnel boarded and confirmed the passenger had passed away

A passenger travelling aboard a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Lagos died after becoming unresponsive shortly before the aircraft landed at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

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Kenya Airways (KQ) confirmed the incident in an official statement issued on Wednesday, 7 morning, stating that the incident occurred on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, with the passenger found unresponsive approximately 20 minutes before the flight was due to land in Lagos, according to Kenya Airways.

According to official timelines provided by the flag carrier, cabin crew detected the crisis during the final descent into Nigerian airspace.

“Kenya Airways PLC (“KQ”) confirms that on Tuesday, 06 October 2026, our flight from Nairobi to Lagos experienced a medical emergency on board at around 21:20 hrs local Nigerian time,” the airline stated. “One of our passengers was found to be unresponsive approximately 20 minutes before landing in Lagos.”

Kenya Airways CEO, Habil Waswani

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Immediate onboard response

The discovery prompted swift action from the flight deck and cabin crew as standard aviation protocol for life-threatening medical emergencies was activated. Flight attendants immediately rushed to assist the passenger, utilizing onboard emergency supplies and training.

“Our crew administered first aid as per their training and followed all emergency procedures,” the airline noted in its press update.

Despite immediate resuscitation attempts by crew members, the passenger remained unresponsive while the aircraft continued its final approach into Nigeria's commercial hub.

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Arrival and official confirmation

The aircraft touched down at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 21:41 hrs local Nigerian time, where ground emergency services were already positioned on the tarmac following advance radio notifications from the flight crew. Emergency medical technicians immediately boarded the aircraft upon arrival.

“Upon landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 21:41 hrs, the aircraft was met by medical personnel, and upon further examination, the medical personnel confirmed that the passenger had passed away,” the carrier reported.

Following the formal pronouncement, local law enforcement agencies, airport health authorities, and aviation security personnel took charge of the scene to conduct preliminary evaluations and manage the respectful transfer of the deceased.

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Regulatory and Family Coordination

Kenya Airways withheld the identity, nationality, and medical details of the passenger, citing privacy considerations and ongoing communications with next-of-kin.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and apologise for any inconvenience this incident may have caused. We uphold and respect the privacy and dignity for all involved,” the airline stated.

The carrier added that it is working closely with diplomatic representatives, Nigerian airport authorities, and civil aviation regulators to complete all post-incident protocols.

“Kenya Airways is providing the necessary support in close coordination with the deceased's family, local authorities, and aviation regulators,” the statement concluded.

Incident Update https://t.co/BCQTDBqlkl — Official Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) October 7, 2026

Medical emergencies in long-haul aviation present complex challenges for flight crews, who are trained in aviation first aid, CPR, and automated external defibrillator (AED) operation.

While pilots can request priority landing clearance or divert to the nearest available airfield when medical emergencies occur at cruising altitude, late-stage occurrences near destination airports such as this incident generally necessitate proceeding directly to the scheduled airfield where specialized medical infrastructure is already primed.

Similar past occurrences

Kenya Airways has experienced similar in-flight medical emergencies in the past.

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Notably, during a single month in late 2022, the airline reported multiple similar incidents involving passengers suffering fatal medical emergencies mid-flight: August 22, 2022 (Nairobi to New York — KQ003): A Kenyan passenger suffered a severe medical emergency while en route to New York. The crew administered first aid and the flight made an emergency diversion to Casablanca, Morocco. Upon landing, local Moroccan medical personnel boarded the aircraft but confirmed the passenger had passed away.

September 1, 2022 (Nairobi to New York): Less than two weeks later, another passenger became unresponsive during a flight on the same route. Cabin crew initiated emergency protocols, but the passenger was pronounced dead upon the aircraft's arrival.

September 2022 (New York to Nairobi): An elderly passenger passed away mid-flight during a long-haul voyage from New York back to Nairobi, where medical teams and airport health authorities received the aircraft at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) upon landing.

A Kenya Airways plane