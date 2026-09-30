President William Ruto with Aliko Dangote during the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday,September 30.(Image: PCS)

President William Ruto with Aliko Dangote during the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday,September 30.(Image: PCS)

Dangote refinery IPO: How Kenyan investors could access Africa’s largest share sale through the NSE

Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Nigeria launched Africa's largest share sale, offering 4.1 billion shares at 525 Nigerian naira each to raise approximately $1.6 billion (KSh 207 billion) for expanding its processing capacity toward 1.4 million barrels per day. The Nigerian offer runs from September 14 to October 13, 2026.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals initial public offering (IPO) is now the largest share sale ever launched in Africa, with the Nigerian refinery seeking to raise about $1.6 billion (roughly Sh207 billion) from the sale of 4.1 billion shares.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The IPO opened in Nigeria on September 14, 2026, at an offer price of 525 Nigerian naira per share and is scheduled to close on October 13.

If fully subscribed, the offer would raise about 2.15 trillion naira, equivalent to approximately $1.6 billion, and represents roughly a three per cent stake in the refinery.

For Kenyan investors, however, participation in the Nigerian IPO was initially not straightforward. The offer was authorised in Nigeria but had not been approved for solicitation in Kenya.

Aliko Dangote.(Image:AlikoDangote)

Advertisement

Advertisement

That position began changing this week after the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Renaissance Capital and other transaction advisers began working on a proposed Global Depositary Receipt (GDR) structure that could give Kenyan retail and institutional investors access to the Dangote shares through the Kenyan capital market.

The proposed arrangement remains subject to approval by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the NSE. It therefore does not yet mean that Dangote Refinery has been listed on the NSE or that Kenyans can currently send money to an NSE-linked Dangote offer.

How the proposed Dangote GDR investment would work

The central instrument in the Kenyan proposal is a Global Depositary Receipt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A GDR is a security that represents an interest in shares of a company held in another market. Instead of a Kenyan investor directly buying and settling Dangote shares on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the proposed structure would have the underlying Nigerian shares held in custody while corresponding depositary receipts are issued for trading on the NSE.

Under the proposed arrangement, Renaissance Capital would act as the transaction adviser and GDR issuer, while Stanbic Bank Kenya would hold the underlying Nigerian shares in custody. Licensed Kenyan stockbrokers would handle investor orders and the necessary customer and compliance checks.

The key distinction is that the Dangote refinery's underlying ordinary shares would remain part of the Nigerian market. What Kenyan investors would trade locally would be the GDR representing those underlying shares.

The proposed GDRs would be traded and settled in Kenyan shillings through Kenya's existing market infrastructure. A Business Daily report noted that the instrument is intended to allow investors to buy and sell through licensed local brokers without having to open a Nigerian brokerage account.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Sh490 would actually buy

The Nigerian IPO price is 525 naira per ordinary share. The proposed Kenyan GDR has been presented at approximately Sh49 per underlying share, meaning the minimum 10-share investment would be about Sh490, before any applicable transaction or administrative charges.

Business Daily reported that the Kenyan proposal is intended to mirror the Nigerian IPO's 10-share minimum subscription.

A Kenyan investor would not simply be purchasing a physical Nigerian share certificate for Sh49. The investor would acquire a locally traded depositary instrument representing an interest in the underlying Dangote shares held with the custodian.

The value of the GDR would consequently be linked to the value of the underlying Dangote shares. Investors would also need to take into account the costs associated with the GDR structure and the possibility of liquidity differences between the NSE instrument and the underlying Nigerian shares. Business Daily has specifically reported potential administrative fees and liquidity risks associated with the structure.

The final terms, including the precise GDR ratio, fees and other conditions, should be taken from the approved Kenyan offering documents once the regulators complete their review.

Why the CMA warning matters

The proposed Kenyan route follows an earlier regulatory warning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On September 21, the CMA cautioned Kenyans against individuals and online platforms claiming to offer access to the Dangote IPO. At that point, the regulator said the Nigerian offer had not been submitted to or approved by the CMA for solicitation in Kenya.

Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission had similarly warned prospective investors to use only officially designated receiving agents, subscription channels and platforms and to verify websites and links before providing personal or financial information.

The subsequent NSE-led GDR proposal is therefore materially different from the unauthorised online offers that triggered the CMA warning. The proposed GDR is being developed through Kenya's regulated capital-market infrastructure and remains subject to the required approvals.

NSE Chief Executive Frank Mwiti told The Standard that the exchange was working on a CMA-approved solution through which both institutional and retail investors could participate.

As of September 30, the Kenyan offer was still at the proposed-structure stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Proposed Kenyan investment timetable

The emerging timetable reported by Kenyan market sources envisages regulatory review around the end of September and beginning of October, followed by a proposed Kenyan offer window from October 5 to October 13, subject to regulatory approval.

The proposed GDRs are targeted for listing on the NSE on December 8, 2026, according to reports on the transaction.

President William Ruto toured the Dangote Refinery in Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria, at the invitation of Dangote Group President and CEO Aliko Dangote ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Dangote East African Refinery in Lamu, Kenya. (Image: PCS)

That timetable should not be confused with the underlying Nigerian IPO, which is already open and runs from September 14 to October 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Dangote plans to do with the IPO money

The $1.6 billion IPO is primarily an expansion transaction for the Lagos refinery.

Dangote is offering 4.1 billion shares, with proceeds intended to finance expansion of the refinery's processing capacity from its current level towards 1.4 million barrels per day. Reuters reported that the transaction could raise as much as $2.1 billion if oversubscribed, with $400 million of the offer underwritten by the lead financial advisers.

The refinery was constructed by Dangote Group over about a decade at a reported cost of $20 billion. The company has described the IPO as a "people's IPO", targeting broader public ownership of the Nigerian industrial asset.

Demand in Nigeria has already been substantial. Reuters reported that several Nigerian digital investment platforms experienced outages after retail investors rushed to participate, while Dangote subsequently described demand as "enormous".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The separate $16 billion Lamu refinery connection

The Kenyan GDR proposal has emerged at the same time Dangote is expanding his refining ambitions into East Africa, but the two transactions should not be presented as the same investment.

On September 30, Dangote and President William Ruto formally broke ground in Lamu for a planned $16 billion, 700,000-barrel-per-day East African refinery. Reuters reported that the project is expected to supply Kenya and the wider East African market, with construction targeted for completion around 2030.

Dangote has also said regional governments could collectively take a 30 per cent stake in the Lamu project, with Kenya and Rwanda among the governments discussing participation. Reuters reported that Rwanda had expressed interest in a 10 per cent stake, while the proposed government investments could be paid over four years.

Advertisement

Advertisement