International operator expands sports betting and casino into Kenyan market

The launch gives Kenyan users access to sports betting, casino gaming and eSports through one platform, with services designed primarily for mobile users

An international betting operator has entered the Kenyan market with a sports betting, casino and eSports platform, expanding the its presence into the country's growing online gaming industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The platform launched by 747Live offers betting across football, rugby and international sporting leagues, alongside live in-play betting, slots, live casino games and competitive gaming.

The company said its Kenyan platform is supported by infrastructure used across its international operations, with the system designed to handle local traffic, live odds updates and in-play betting.

747Live's entry into Kenya comes after the operator received the Best Live Casino Experience 2026 award at the SiGMA Asia Awards, recognition the company says reflects its operations in international gaming markets.

Platform combines sports betting, casino and eSports

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kenyan platform brings sports betting and casino products together under a single account, allowing users to access multiple gaming categories without maintaining separate accounts.

Sports markets available on the platform include football, rugby and international leagues, with live betting offered for matches as they are played.

The platform also features slots, live casino games and eSports, while promotional offers and welcome bonuses are available to users under the operator's terms.

747Live said its experience operating in international markets has informed the development of the Kenyan platform, including its approach to sportsbook and casino operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mobile betting among key features

The operator has designed the platform with a mobile-first approach, allowing users to access its betting and gaming services from different devices.

According to 747Live, the infrastructure supporting its international operations has also been deployed to support its Kenyan service, including the processing of local traffic, odds updates and live betting.

The company said the system is intended to provide continuous access to betting markets and minimise interruptions during live events.

The platform also offers instant payout functionality, which 747Live says is designed to allow users to receive winnings without extended processing periods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

International gaming experience behind Kenya entry

747Live's launch is part of the operator's expansion into the Kenyan market after operating across other gaming markets.

The company says its experience in international sportsbook and casino operations has been incorporated into the Kenyan platform, including its payment, betting and live gaming infrastructure.

The operator has also highlighted security, data protection and licensing as part of the platform's operating framework.

Its recent Best Live Casino Experience 2026 award at the SiGMA Asia Awards is among the international industry recognition cited by the company as it establishes its Kenyan presence.

Platform targets Kenyan online gaming market

The launch gives Kenyan users access to sports betting, casino gaming and eSports through one platform, with services designed primarily for mobile users.

The company is positioning the Kenyan operation around its existing international sportsbook and casino infrastructure rather than developing a separate platform exclusively for the local market.