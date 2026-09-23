Ugandan minors among suspects arrested in raid targeting Sh5.6 million narcotics

An image of bhang that was seized by DCI

An image of bhang that was seized by DCI

Police in Nairobi's Ruai area seized Sh5.6 million worth of illegal narcotics during a targeted operation, resulting in the arrest of several suspects, among them Ugandan minors.

Law enforcement officers in Nairobi have intercepted a massive illegal narcotics shipment estimated to be worth Sh5.6 million following a targeted operation in the Ruai area.

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The joint operation, led by officers attached to the Obama Police Station, resulted in the confiscation of 187 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa (bhang) and the arrest of three individuals believed to be connected to an illicit drug distribution network operating within the capital.

According to the DCI, the operation unfolded during a routine foot patrol carried out by officers within the Obama Police Station’s jurisdiction.

According to preliminary reports from law enforcement authorities, the officers spotted two young men exhibiting suspicious behavior while traversing the area.

some of the bhang seized by the DCI.(Image: DCI)

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“The breakthrough came after officers on a routine foot patrol within the station’s jurisdiction intercepted two 17-year-old Ugandan nationals. A quick search revealed cannabis sativa in their possession, leading to their arrest,” DCI said.

Upon intercepting the pair for questioning, a quick search revealed that both individuals were carrying quantities of Cannabis Sativa on their persons.

Subsequent verification confirmed that the two suspects are 17-year-old Ugandan nationals.

Both juveniles were immediately taken into custody.

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During initial interrogations at the police station, the young suspects provided key intelligence regarding the source and storage location of the narcotics they were carrying.

Acting swiftly on the leads provided by the juveniles, a team of police officers launched a follow-up raid on a residential house located in the Ruai neighborhood. Upon searching the premises, officers discovered a large, multi-bag consignment of compressed bhang hidden inside the house, bringing the total weight of the seized narcotics to 187 kilograms.

The arrest of the third suspect

During the search of the property, police also arrested a 33-year-old woman identified as Susan Omondi, who was present at the scene and is alleged to be linked to the storage and distribution of the illegal haul.

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All three suspects the 33-year-old woman and the two 17-year-old juveniles were escorted under tight security into lawful police custody.

Authorities confirmed that the entire consignment of recovered narcotics has been documented and secured as key exhibits to be presented during prosecution.

The suspects are currently awaiting formal arraignment in court, where they are expected to face serious charges related to the possession and trafficking of prohibited narcotic substances.

Law enforcement agencies have intensified operations to disrupt illicit drug supply chains, dismantle trafficking networks, and prevent narcotics from infiltrating local communities and vulnerable youth populations.

𝟭𝟴𝟳𝗞𝗚𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗕𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗚 𝗦𝗘𝗜𝗭𝗘𝗗, 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘 𝗦𝗨𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗜𝗡 𝗥𝗨𝗔𝗜



Law enforcement officers from Obama Police Station have seized 187 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa with an estimated street value of Sh5.6 million in Ruai, Nairobi.



The… pic.twitter.com/GN60U7t687 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 23, 2026