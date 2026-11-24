What happens when you cancel an SGR ticket? Kenya Railways clarifies 30% fee and refund rules

Travellers cancelling Madaraka Express Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) tickets can lose up to 30% of the fare paid.

Travellers who cancel their Madaraka Express Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) tickets will forfeit up to 30% of the fare paid, Kenya Railways has clarified in a fresh advisory outlining strict cancellation rules and refund timelines ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

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The clarification was issued in a statement on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as demand rises for travel along the Nairobi–Mombasa corridor. Alongside detailing the penalty and eligibility requirements for refunds, the state corporation confirmed that it is rolling out extra train services to handle holiday rush-hour crowds between the capital and the coast.

Cancellation rules, 30% penalty, and refund timelines

Under the guidelines set out by Kenya Railways, passengers who need to cancel either economy class or first class tickets cannot complete the process remotely or at the last minute. Cancellations must be handled in person at a railway station well ahead of departure.

A file image of a Kenya Railways train

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Specifically, travellers must visit a Madaraka Express station counter at least two days before their scheduled trip. Quoting the corporation directly on the booking window:

“Cancellation of Economy and First Class tickets is done over the counter at any Madaraka Express station at least 48 hours before the scheduled departure time,” the Corporation revealed.

When requesting a cancellation over the counter, passengers are required to bring specific documentation so staff can verify the booking and process the request. Travellers must present their original identity card, a copy of the identification or booking documents used when reserving the ticket, and the relevant ticket details.

Even when a passenger meets the 48-hour advance requirement and submits the proper paperwork, the refund is not immediate and is subject to deductions.

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Travellers can lose up to 30 % of the amount paid when cancelling a ticket, and approved refunds are processed and issued within 14 working days. As a result, passengers planning around tight travel budgets or holiday expenses may face a wait of nearly three calendar weeks before the remaining balance is disbursed.

Festive season rush and extra SGR train schedule

The policy reminder arrives as hundreds of commuters and holidaymakers scramble to secure seats on the Madaraka Express ahead of the festive season, a period that traditionally sees heavy movement between Nairobi and Mombasa as families travel for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

It also follows closely on the heels of an announcement by Kenya Railways introducing additional passenger train operations between Nairobi and Mombasa to ease pressure on existing services.

Those corporation announced that the additional train services will run from Tuesday, December 1, 2026, through Monday, January 4, 2027, giving travellers more flexibility during peak holiday dates.

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Announcing the extra capacity for holiday travellers, the corporation stated:

“Good news, travellers! To accommodate increased passenger demand during the festive season, Kenya Railways will operate an additional Madaraka Express Passenger Service train,” the corporation announced.

According to the schedule released by Kenya Railways, the extra train departing Nairobi will leave at 9:40 am and arrive in Voi at 1:35 pm. After a five-minute stop, it will depart Voi at 1:40 pm and reach Mombasa at 3:35 pm, offering passengers heading to the coast an afternoon arrival.

Good news, travellers! To accommodate increased passenger demand during the festive season, Kenya Railways will operate an additional Madaraka Express Passenger Service train from 1st December 2026 to 4th January 2027. https://t.co/8qlCsBNkdM — Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) November 24, 2026

For the return journey from Mombasa to Nairobi, the additional train is scheduled to depart Mombasa at 4:30 pm and pull into Voi at 6:15 pm. It will then leave Voi at 6:20 pm and arrive in Nairobi at 10:55 pm, providing an evening return option for travellers heading back upcountry.