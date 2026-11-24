Jensen Huang: Why Donald Trump Stepped In to Get the Boss of Nvidia Rehired 11 Days After He Quit

Jensen Huang: Why Donald Trump Stepped In to Get the Boss of Nvidia Rehired 11 Days After He Quit

Jensen Huang: Why Donald Trump Stepped In to Get the Boss of Nvidia Rehired 11 Days After He Quit

Donald Trump personally intervened to persuade the board of artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia to reinstate founder Jensen Huang after he resigned over a personal and national security scandal.

Chipmaking giant Nvidia and its co-founder Jensen Huang are dominating global headlines and financial markets after the company’s board staged a stunning U-turn, reinstating Huang as president, chief executive officer, and board director just 11 days after he resigned amid a personal scandal and intense national security scrutiny.

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The announcement, made public on Monday, November 23, 2026, following a unanimous board vote on November 22, triggered one of the sharpest single-day market rallies in Wall Street history.

Nvidia’s stock surged more than 33 per cent that day, adding roughly $1 trillion to the artificial intelligence pioneer’s market capitalisation and lifting global tech equities from New York to Tokyo.

The Scandal That Forced Jensen Huang Out

The Scandal That Forced Jensen Huang Out

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The corporate drama began in late October 2026 when reports surfaced detailing extramarital relationships involving Huang, including a liaison with Alice Huang, a former executive and controlling shareholder of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed International, a major Nvidia partner in Southeast Asia.

Because US intelligence and law enforcement officials were scrutinising Alice Huang over suspected ties to Chinese intelligence and investigating whether Megaspeed had helped divert restricted American AI chips to China, the revelations sparked an immediate political and corporate storm.

On November 8, Huang issued an emotional message to Nvidia employees acknowledging his infidelity and apologising to his family, colleagues, and shareholders.

Four days later, on November 12, Nvidia announced that Huang had stepped down effective immediately as CEO, president, and board member.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO, while longtime director Harvey C. Jones became Nvidia’s first-ever board chair as the company launched a search for a permanent successor.

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Huang’s abrupt exit sent shockwaves through global markets. Investors feared that losing the visionary leader who transformed Nvidia into the backbone of the global AI boom could stall hyperscaler spending and disrupt next-generation chip roadmaps, fueling a steep tech sell-off across the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

At the same time, an open petition backing Huang’s return gathered more than 165,000 signatures, including support from tech figures such as Elon Musk.

White House Intervention and a Stunning Board Reversal

Despite insisting during a November 17 earnings call that it did not plan to bring Huang back, Nvidia’s board reversed course over the weekend following high-level intervention from Washington.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance personally engaged with Nvidia’s leadership to push for Huang’s return, arguing that the founder was vital to American technological competitiveness.

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According to administration officials, US Attorney General Todd Blanche and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton reviewed the intelligence files.

They concluded that Huang had been unaware of any alleged Chinese state affiliations and had not engaged in unlawful conduct or posed a national security threat.

Armed with assurances from senior levels of the U.S. government, Nvidia’s board unanimously voted to reinstate him. “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board chair Harvey C. Jones said in a statement.

Returning to Nvidia’s Silicon Valley headquarters to cheers from staff chanting his name, Huang struck a humbled tone.

“I am honoured to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” he said. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

Trade Blacklists and a Tough Washington Gauntlet Ahead

Even as Wall Street celebrated Huang’s comeback, the controversy is far from over. On the very same day Nvidia announced his reinstatement, the US Commerce Department placed Singapore-based Megaspeed International on its trade blacklist, citing the risk that advanced American AI semiconductors could be diverted to China.

To tighten internal oversight, Nvidia’s board has created a dedicated National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee and launched a search for a new Chief Compliance Officer.

Meanwhile, bipartisan lawmakers on Capitol Hill have made clear that Huang’s return will not shield him or Nvidia from intense scrutiny.

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