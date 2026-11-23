President Ruto visits Sio Port - a town and lakeside landing site in Funyula Constituency, Busia County, Kenya, along the shores of Lake Victoria (Image: Files)

President Ruto visits Sio Port - a town and lakeside landing site in Funyula Constituency, Busia County, Kenya, along the shores of Lake Victoria (Image: Files)

Kenya is investing Sh400 million to rebuild Sio Port in Busia County, with a new jetty and supporting facilities expected to strengthen passenger transport, fishing and regional trade across Lake Victoria.

President William Ruto has highlighted the redevelopment of Sio Port in Busia County as part of the government's plans to revive inland water transport and strengthen trade links around Lake Victoria.

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During an inspection visit on November 23, the President said the Sh400 million investment would help unlock economic opportunities for lakeside communities and improve connectivity between Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The project is being implemented by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), with Kenya Shipyards Limited serving as the contractor.

Construction began in February 2026 and is expected to be completed in 2027.

Major civil works are now underway, including piling activities to support the port's main structures.

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Sio Port is undergoing a major redevelopment project led by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in partnership with Kenya Shipyards Limited (Image: Files)

What is being built?

The project includes a 250-metre jetty, land reclamation and supporting infrastructure for the movement of passengers and cargo.

The improved facilities are expected to give traders, fishing communities and other businesses a more reliable point for loading, unloading and moving goods across the lake.

Sio Port is located in the Funyula area of Busia County, along the Kenyan shore of Lake Victoria.

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The wider project forms part of efforts to develop inland ports and landing facilities beyond Kenya's traditional coastal shipping infrastructure.

The investment is also intended to strengthen access to markets for fishing communities, whose livelihoods depend on moving fresh fish and related products to buyers in nearby towns and neighbouring counties.

The impact of Lake Victoria transport

Lake Victoria supports millions of people across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

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Fishing, agriculture, tourism and trade are among the economic activities that depend on the lake and its surrounding communities.

Yet moving goods and passengers between lakeside settlements can involve long road journeys, particularly where communities are separated by large stretches of water or located on islands.

Inland shipping offers an alternative.

Boats and ferries can connect communities directly, potentially reducing travel distances and the cost of moving agricultural produce, fish, construction materials and other goods.

Sio Port is expected to complement other facilities being developed or upgraded around the lake, including Kisumu, Homa Bay, Muhuru Bay and other landing points.

The broader objective is to develop a connected network rather than rely on a single port to serve the entire region.

The Kenyan government is investing Sh400 million to redevelop the Sio Port pier (Image: Files)

A new ferry

The Sio Port development is taking place alongside the construction of a new Lake Victoria passenger and cargo ferry, MV Nyar Suba.

Built by Kenya Shipyards Limited in Kisumu, the 29-metre vessel was reported to be about 95 per cent complete in November, with delivery targeted for early December 2026.

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It is designed to carry 74 seated passengers alongside either 10 lorries or 13 saloon cars.

The Kenya Ports Authority is expected to operate the ferry, which is planned to serve Homa Bay, Muhuru and Sio Port.

The vessel and its landing facilities are part of the same wider push to improve connections between communities around the lake.

However, the ferry will still need properly developed landing points and a reliable operating schedule to deliver regular services.

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What happens after construction?

Completing the jetty will be only one part of making Sio Port commercially useful.

The facility will need appropriate cargo-handling arrangements, passenger services, security, regular vessels and reliable connections to roads serving Busia's trading centres and agricultural areas.

Regional trade will also depend on the customs, immigration and other border arrangements required for cross-border cargo and passenger movements.

The construction of a port alone does not automatically establish a fully operational international crossing.

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For local traders, farmers and fishing communities, the real test will be whether the project makes it cheaper and easier to reach markets.

For Kenya, the investment is an attempt to give Lake Victoria a stronger role in the country's transport system, while expanding the economic value of the western region.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2027.