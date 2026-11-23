M-PESA is a mobile money transfer, payment, and micro-financing service launched in Kenya in 2007 by Safaricom and Vodafone (Image: Files)

M-PESA is a mobile money transfer, payment, and micro-financing service launched in Kenya in 2007 by Safaricom and Vodafone (Image: Files)

M-Pesa sets 90-day rule: What happens to your money and number?

Leaving your Safaricom line unused for months could result in your M-Pesa account being suspended and your number eventually recycled. However, money left in the wallet is not automatically forfeited.

Safaricom customers who keep money in M-Pesa but leave their registered mobile lines unused for extended periods could find themselves unable to access their accounts.

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Under Safaricom's published M-Pesa customer terms, an account may be suspended where the associated SIM card has been inactive for 90 days or another period prescribed by law.

Safaricom can then archive the M-Pesa account and recycle the associated mobile number in accordance with applicable regulations.

The 90-day provision relates to inactivity of the linked SIM, not simply the decision to leave money sitting in an M-Pesa wallet without making transactions.

Safaricom's separate prepaid-services terms also provide for expiry of a mobile line after 120 days of inactivity following the validity period of the last recharge.

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Its definition of use includes chargeable calls, SMS, data, airtime top-ups and accessing M-Pesa.

Customers should therefore distinguish between the inactivity provisions governing the M-Pesa account and those applying to the underlying prepaid mobile line.

M-Pesa allows users to store and manage money directly on their mobile devices without needing a traditional bank account (Image: Files)

Does Safaricom take the money?

Safaricom's M-Pesa terms expressly state that money held in an account is not lost simply because the account has been archived or the associated number recycled.

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The balance remains available to the original customer upon notifying Safaricom that they have activated a new mobile number.

For example, someone who leaves Kenya for several months and returns to find their old line inactive does not automatically lose their previous M-Pesa balance.

They should contact Safaricom and follow the account-recovery process.

However, the customer should not assume they can simply purchase another SIM card and immediately access the old wallet.

The recovery process must establish that the person requesting the money is the original account holder.

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What happens to money left for two years?

Safaricom's terms also address balances that remain unclaimed.

Where money stays in an archived M-Pesa account for more than two years after archiving, Safaricom says it will remit the funds to the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA), in accordance with the law.

UFAA is the government agency responsible for holding and administering financial assets whose owners cannot be traced or have not claimed them within the prescribed period.

The money does not automatically become the property of the government.

The original owner can still seek to recover it through UFAA's claims process.

UFAA's published requirements include a completed and commissioned original-owner claim form, an indemnity agreement, identification documents, a KRA PIN certificate and confirmation from the institution that transferred the funds to the authority.

A recent bank or M-Pesa statement may also be required to verify payment details.

UFAA provides an online service through which members of the public can search for and claim eligible unclaimed assets.

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Dial *334# for standard M-Pesa transactions (Image: Files)

Can your old number be given to someone else?

Mobile numbers are a limited national resource managed under the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

Telecommunications operators can eventually deactivate and reallocate numbers that have remained unused.

Safaricom's M-Pesa agreement allows recycling of an inactive number in accordance with the law.

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However, number recycling involves a separate process from archiving the associated wallet.

The CA's 2026 proposed safeguards envisage operators identifying numbers with no revenue-generating activity for three months, notifying subscribers and allowing a further three months for them to reactivate their lines.

They also provide for publication of numbers due for deactivation and a USSD option, *106#, for checking number status.

The CA's chief executive told Parliament in October that operators would be required to contact subscribers and provide a further three-month notification period before deactivation and recycling.

The safeguards remain listed as a proposed draft on the regulator's website, so subscribers should confirm the applicable procedure with their network provider.

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How to protect your M-Pesa account

The simplest precaution is to keep your registered mobile line active.

Making or receiving calls, sending messages, using mobile data or recharging airtime can help prevent prolonged inactivity under the relevant service conditions.

Customers who expect to stay away for extended periods can also ask Safaricom about its Daima number-retention service and the terms applicable to their prepaid line.

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Anyone who discovers that an old number has been deactivated should contact Safaricom before attempting to recover the associated M-Pesa balance.

Where the funds have already been transferred to UFAA, they should use the authority's official search and claim service.

For Kenyans living abroad, holding onto an old mobile number can be particularly important because it may also be linked to bank accounts, email verification, mobile loans and other digital services.