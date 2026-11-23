I have just been on my usual walk around Kasarani, Nairobi, and I came across Kenyans being given these small cameras on cap to wear, reportedly with a payment of KSh 90 per day. Something immediately caught my attention: the devices are not branded in a way that makes it easy for an ordinary Kenyan to identify the company or people behind them. This to me raises some serious questions that Kenyans need answers to: Who owns and operates these cameras? What exactly are they recording; video, audio, or both? Who receives and monitors the footage? Are the people wearing them fully informed about what is being recorded? Are members of the public being recorded with their knowledge or consent? What happens to the recordings, and where is the data stored? Let’s be clear: KSh 90 per day might look like easy money, especially to someone struggling to make ends meet. But our privacy, personal security and constitutional rights are worth much more. I am not accusing anyone of wrongdoing. But before it becomes a widespread activity across Kenya, we deserve transparency. WHO IS BEHIND THIS PROJECT? WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THESE CAMERAS? Kenyans, let’s ask questions before accepting to wear devices whose operations and ownership we don’t understand. Share this information. Awareness comes before regret. @DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE @citizentvkenya @ntvkenya