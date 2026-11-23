Kenyans Raise Concern Over Camera-Fitted Caps Wearers Are Paid Sh50 to Use
Unusual caps fitted with miniature cameras have sparked curiosity and privacy concerns among Kenyans after reports emerged that some people are being paid to wear the devices as they go about their daily activities.
People in different parts of Nairobi have been spotted wearing the gadgets, and wearers reportedly capture footage of their routine activities while working or moving around public spaces.
The devices appear to be wearable first-person camera systems fitted with two small lenses positioned side by side. Unlike conventional cameras that record from a fixed position, the equipment captures footage from the wearer's point of view.
In one video circulating on social media, a shoemaker claimed that people working in the Jua Kali sector were being paid KSh50 an hour to wear the cameras while carrying out their normal duties.
A shoemaker has revealed that a Chinese company is paying workers KSh 50 to wear camera-equipped caps and record their daily work activities, with the devices reportedly being distributed to people across different occupations. https://t.co/Lj83ERhNLB— The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) November 23, 2026
Other reports have put the payment at approximately KSh90 a day. The exact organisation behind the arrangement and the recruitment terms for participants have also not been publicly confirmed.
Why are Kenyans wearing camera-fitted caps?
According to K24 Digital, the footage collected through the devices is linked to the development of artificial intelligence and robotics systems.
The technology is associated with a field known as embodied AI, which involves developing machines that can interact with and perform tasks in the physical world.
For robots to carry out everyday activities, they need data showing how humans handle objects, operate tools, move items and interact with their surroundings.
Footage recorded from a person's perspective can provide examples of these activities, helping developers train machines to perform similar tasks.
I have just been on my usual walk around Kasarani, Nairobi, and I came across Kenyans being given these small cameras on cap to wear, reportedly with a payment of KSh 90 per day. Something immediately caught my attention: the devices are not branded in a way that makes it easy for an ordinary Kenyan to identify the company or people behind them. This to me raises some serious questions that Kenyans need answers to: Who owns and operates these cameras? What exactly are they recording; video, audio, or both? Who receives and monitors the footage? Are the people wearing them fully informed about what is being recorded? Are members of the public being recorded with their knowledge or consent? What happens to the recordings, and where is the data stored? Let’s be clear: KSh 90 per day might look like easy money, especially to someone struggling to make ends meet. But our privacy, personal security and constitutional rights are worth much more. I am not accusing anyone of wrongdoing. But before it becomes a widespread activity across Kenya, we deserve transparency. WHO IS BEHIND THIS PROJECT? WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THESE CAMERAS? Kenyans, let’s ask questions before accepting to wear devices whose operations and ownership we don’t understand. Share this information. Awareness comes before regret. @DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE @citizentvkenya @ntvkenya— Eric (@EricyWaren) November 21, 2026
The recordings reportedly capture routine activities such as handling tools, sorting items, preparing food, picking up objects and packaging goods.
Rather than relying solely on controlled demonstrations, developers can use footage of people performing tasks in their everyday working environments to obtain real-world examples of human movement and interaction.
Camera caps raise privacy and consent concerns
Despite the potential application of the technology in AI and robotics development, the devices have raised questions about privacy, particularly because they may capture people who are not aware they are being recorded.
The cameras could potentially film customers, shoppers, business owners and other members of the public as wearers go about their activities.
This has prompted concerns over whether people appearing in the recordings have been informed or given consent to be filmed.
Questions have also emerged over who owns the footage, where it is stored, who can access it and how long it is retained.
There are further concerns about whether the devices record audio alongside video and what measures are in place to protect the information from unauthorised access or misuse.
The identity of the organisation commissioning the recordings and the precise arrangements governing the project remain unclear.
As the camera-fitted caps attract attention in Nairobi, the debate has shifted beyond the payments offered to wearers to the need for transparency about what is being recorded and how the resulting data will be used.
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