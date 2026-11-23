Inside Linda Mwananchi’s new American office: Location and activities of Edwin Sifuna’s US base

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna unveiled his Linda Mwananchi Movement’s first overseas office in the US and here is where it is located and what it seeks to achieve.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has officially launched the Linda Mwananchi Movement’s inaugural international hub in Hackettstown, New Jersey, signaling an ambitious push to mobilise the Kenyan diaspora across the United States.

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The establishment of the US outpost serves as the launchpad for an extensive multi-state tour led by Sifuna, featuring town halls, business forums, and community outreach sessions aimed at engaging Kenyans living abroad.

Announcing the milestone on social media platform X, the lawmaker confirmed the commencement of the movement's international operations.

“Kickoff… we woke up well, we thank God for a safe journey… we are officially starting work, opening the first Linda Mwananchi International Office in New Jersey,” Sifuna stated.

Nationwide tour targets key diaspora hubs

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Our international office in Hackettstown, New Jersey, has officially been opened by H.E. Edwin Sifuna. #LindaUS #LindaDiaspora https://t.co/oOTPxXKkTk — Linda Mwananchi (@LindaMwananchi_) November 21, 2026

The New Jersey office will operate as a strategic coordination centre for the movement's diaspora initiatives throughout North America. The tour itinerary covers major stops across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Texas, Washington State, and California.

The scheduled activities include civic town halls, church services, and networking dinners with Kenyan business leaders and diaspora associations. Sifuna encouraged overseas citizens to participate, acknowledging that while the delegation cannot visit every region, more trips will follow.

“If you are a Kenyan in the US, catch us where you can. We apologize in advance if we don’t come to your City or State, but this isn’t our last visit. We will return again and again. See you soon!” Sifuna said.

After sessions in Maryland and Washington, D.C., the delegation will head to Texas for events in Dallas and Houston, followed by engagements in Seattle. The US tour is scheduled to wrap up on December 7, 2026, with a high-profile dinner in Silicon Valley, California.

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Laying groundwork for the 2027 General Election

The drive to establish a physical overseas footprint comes as political factions ramp up engagement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

For Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi Movement, the initiative offers an organised platform to hear diaspora concerns, share their political vision, and build durable networks beyond conventional domestic rallies.

While the long-term electoral impact of this international expansion remains to be seen, the new American headquarters provides the group with a permanent operational base to maintain direct ties with Kenyans abroad.