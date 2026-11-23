Kenyan marathoner Peres Jepchirchir was handed a three-year doping last week, less than a month after winning the Sydney Marathon, but how much is she set to lose?

Kenyan marathoner Peres Jepchirchir is set to lose a substantial sum following her three-year doping ban.

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Jepchirchir was handed the ban last week after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) found that she had tested positive for banned performance-booster EPO during an out-of-competition test in July.

The 33-year-old former Olympics marathon champion, who also won the world title in Tokyo last year, saw her ban reduced from four years to three after she opted against contesting results of a blood test taken before winning the Sydney Marathon in August.

Jepchirchir had won the Sydney Marathon on August 30 in a time of 2:18:31 but following her ban, the result has now been cancelled with victory handed to Irene Cheptai, who had finished second on the day.

How much is Jepchirchir set to lose?

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Peres Jepchirchir: Kenya's Reigning World Champion Provisionally Suspended by AIU

Further, Jepchirchir will forfeit all prize money she had earned from the race while she has also been banned for life from all World Marathon Major races which include; Sydney, Cape Town, New York, Tokyo, London, Berlin and Boston marathons.

Prize money for winners of the 2026 Sydney Marathon was US$100,000 (Ksh13 million) but after her ban, Jepchirchir will forfeit this huge amount.

Contrary to the assumption that the marathoner might have already taken the money, athletes who win major marathons wait before receiving their prize as organisers take time to do various checks, including ensuring that the winner was clean before wiring the amount.