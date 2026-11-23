Self-styled Yesu wa Kenya visited Pastor Victor Kanyari's church with his disciple Peter, laid hands on the preacher and received KSh 10,000. The theatrics is not unique in the church as recently congregants displayed their dancing skills as secular dancehall music associated with nightclubs played through the church's sound system.

Pastor Victor Kanyari's congregation at Salvation Healing Ministries witnessed an unusual visitor on Sunday, November 22, when content creator Yesu wa Kenya made an appearance dressed in an outfit resembling the traditional depiction of Jesus Christ.

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The self-proclaimed Kenyan Jesus arrived at the church wearing a flowing white robe, a red sash, sandals and a long wig, complete with a beard. A man dressed in a similar biblical-style outfit, whom he introduced to the congregation as his disciple, Peter accompanied him.

In a viral video posted in this article, Kanyari welcomed the unexpected guest and introduced him to the congregation, noting that the content creator had attracted a social media following of more than one million people.

Pastor Victor Kanyari with Yesu Wa Kenya

However, the most talked-about moment came when Yesu wa Kenya turned the tables on the preacher by offering to bless him.

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Kanyari bows as Yesu wa Kenya lays hands on him

In a scene that quickly caught the attention of social media users, Kanyari, who is the father of the late gospel musician Betty Bayo's children, bowed his head as the visitor placed a hand on him and pronounced blessings over his life.

The self-styled Jesus declared that the preacher would receive something he had been asking for, prompting reactions from those watching the unusual encounter.

"Kanyari, may the Lord God bless you. You have asked for a seat, and you shall receive. I have declared it, and it shall happen," Yesu Wa Kenya said.

Pastor Victor Kanyari with Yesu Wa Kenya

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He later called another man from the congregation and invited his companion, Peter, to lay hands on him and offer prayers.

The interaction gave the church gathering a theatrical twist, with the visitor maintaining his biblical character throughout the appearance.

Yesu wa Kenya jokes about feeding 5,000 people

The content creator also entertained the congregation with remarks inspired by biblical accounts of Jesus Christ, including the miracle where five loaves of bread and two fish provided food for thousands of people.

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At one point, he greeted the congregation as Kanyari's followers, telling them to praise Jesus despite presenting himself as the figure being praised.

He also referenced a food distribution exercise he had conducted at Kayole Junction, where he claimed to have distributed bread and fish.

"I have handed out bread and fish at Kayole Junction, and they are finished. But I have heard that Kanyari, you have flour, and you will share it with them. You shall eat to your fill. May God's peace be with you. I have seen that you are doing a good job..." he told the congregation.

Pastor Victor Kanyari with Yesu Wa Kenya

His remarks appeared to draw a comparison between his food distribution activities and the biblical feeding miracle, while suggesting that Kanyari could continue helping those in need through flour donations.

Kanyari gifts Yesu wa Kenya KSh 10,000

The unusual church visit ended with Kanyari handing his guest KSh 10,000 as an offertory, telling the congregation that the contribution had been made possible through their hard work.

The preacher also made a humorous remark about another biblical figure, asking who would take up the role of Moses before joking that he would not give Satan anything if he appeared.

The exchange added to the light-hearted atmosphere surrounding the visitor's appearance, which blended religious references, comedy and social media entertainment.

Kanyari's church has previously made headlines over unusual moments

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Yesu wa Kenya's appearance was not the first time Kanyari's church had attracted attention for an unconventional congregation experience.

On another occasion, members of Salvation Healing Ministries displayed their dancing skills as secular music associated with nightclubs played through the church's sound system.