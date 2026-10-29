Sky Victor: Chats Showing Kanyari’s Estranged Daughter Thanking Him for Paying School Fees Resurface

The chats resurfaced amid a public dispute over the care of Sky Victor and her younger brother.

The chats resurfaced amid a public dispute over the care of Sky Victor and her younger brother.

In one message, Sky expressed gratitude to her father, writing: “Thank you baba. You are the best. Now, I can go to school. You’re the best father anybody could ask for.”

Old WhatsApp messages in which Sky Victor thanked her father, Pastor Victor Kanyari, for paying her school fees have resurfaced online.

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The chats resurfaced amid a public dispute over the care of her and her younger brother.

The screenshots were shared by Kanyari on social media and show a conversation saved under the name “Sky My D…” dating back to October 2023.

In one message, Sky expressed gratitude to her father, writing: “Thank you baba. You are the best. Now, I can go to school. You’re the best father anybody could ask for.”

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The messages have drawn renewed attention as questions continue to emerge over the children’s upbringing following the death of their mother, gospel singer Betty Bayo, in November 2025.

Kanyari custody dispute

The resurfaced conversations come after Sky appealed for help following a court ruling that granted Kanyari custody of her and her brother, Danny.

Sky and Danny are the biological children of Kanyari and Bayo, who separated before the singer married Hiram Gitau, popularly known as Tash, in 2021.

The children lived with Bayo and Tash until her death. Bayo died on 10 November 2025 after battling acute myeloid leukaemia.

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Betty Bayo and Hiram Gitau alias Tash.

Following her death, the children’s living arrangements became a subject of public discussion, with Kanyari insisting that they should live with him. He also raised concerns about the influence of those around them.

Messages show school holiday plans

The screenshots also contain exchanges dated 15 and 18 October 2023. In the messages, Sky told her father that she had broken up for the mid-term school holiday and asked when he would collect her.

Kanyari has continued to share conversations with his children online as he responds to questions about his involvement in their upbringing and financial support.

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He has maintained that he has consistently paid their school fees and recently claimed to have contributed KSh 1,000,000 towards their education.

Betty Bayo’s Death Brought Family Issues Into Focus

The dispute over the children’s care has unfolded following Bayo’s death, which brought renewed attention to the relationship between Kanyari, the children and their stepfather, Tash.

Sky Victo, Hiram Gitau and Pastor Victor Kanyari during Betty Bayo's burial.

Bayo was buried on 20 November 2025 at her home in Mugumo Estate, Kiambu. Both Tash and Kanyari attended the burial.

The resurfaced messages provide a glimpse into earlier exchanges between Sky and her father.