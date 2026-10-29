Advertisement

Sky Victor: Chats Showing Kanyari’s Estranged Daughter Thanking Him for Paying School Fees Resurface

Tunoi Kevin 16:48 - 29 October 2026
The chats resurfaced amid a public dispute over the care of Sky Victor and her younger brother.
In one message, Sky expressed gratitude to her father, writing: “Thank you baba. You are the best. Now, I can go to school. You’re the best father anybody could ask for.”
Advertisement

Old WhatsApp messages in which Sky Victor thanked her father, Pastor Victor Kanyari, for paying her school fees have resurfaced online.

Advertisement

The chats resurfaced amid a public dispute over the care of her and her younger brother.

The screenshots were shared by Kanyari on social media and show a conversation saved under the name “Sky My D…” dating back to October 2023.

In one message, Sky expressed gratitude to her father, writing: “Thank you baba. You are the best. Now, I can go to school. You’re the best father anybody could ask for.”

Advertisement

The messages have drawn renewed attention as questions continue to emerge over the children’s upbringing following the death of their mother, gospel singer Betty Bayo, in November 2025.

Kanyari custody dispute

The resurfaced conversations come after Sky appealed for help following a court ruling that granted Kanyari custody of her and her brother, Danny.

Sky and Danny are the biological children of Kanyari and Bayo, who separated before the singer married Hiram Gitau, popularly known as Tash, in 2021.

The children lived with Bayo and Tash until her death. Bayo died on 10 November 2025 after battling acute myeloid leukaemia.

Advertisement
Betty Bayo and Hiram Gitau alias Tash.
Betty Bayo and Hiram Gitau alias Tash.

Following her death, the children’s living arrangements became a subject of public discussion, with Kanyari insisting that they should live with him. He also raised concerns about the influence of those around them.

Messages show school holiday plans

The screenshots also contain exchanges dated 15 and 18 October 2023. In the messages, Sky told her father that she had broken up for the mid-term school holiday and asked when he would collect her.

Kanyari has continued to share conversations with his children online as he responds to questions about his involvement in their upbringing and financial support.

Advertisement

He has maintained that he has consistently paid their school fees and recently claimed to have contributed KSh 1,000,000 towards their education.

Betty Bayo’s Death Brought Family Issues Into Focus

The dispute over the children’s care has unfolded following Bayo’s death, which brought renewed attention to the relationship between Kanyari, the children and their stepfather, Tash.

Sky Victo, Hiram Gitau and Pastor Victor Kanyari during Betty Bayo's burial.
Sky Victo, Hiram Gitau and Pastor Victor Kanyari during Betty Bayo's burial.

Bayo was buried on 20 November 2025 at her home in Mugumo Estate, Kiambu. Both Tash and Kanyari attended the burial.

The resurfaced messages provide a glimpse into earlier exchanges between Sky and her father.

Under Section 34 of the Children Act, parental responsibility automatically prioritises a surviving biological parent upon the death of the mother.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Entertainment
03.12.2025
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Sky Victor: Chats Showing Kanyari’s Estranged Daughter Thanking Him for Paying School Fees Resurface
Entertainment
29.10.2026
Sky Victor: Chats Showing Kanyari’s Estranged Daughter Thanking Him for Paying School Fees Resurface
Cabinet Secretary, Finance Hon. John Mbadi (Image: Files)
News
29.10.2026
Kenya Lands KSh 529 Million in Agriculture and Emergency Health Funding
Court of Appeal denies bid to pause ruling on cabinet gender rule compliance
News
29.10.2026
Court of Appeal denies bid to pause ruling on cabinet gender rule compliance
‘Don’t we have teams in Kenya?’ - Gachagua slams Bayern vs Ajax match at Talanta Stadium
News
29.10.2026
‘Don’t we have teams in Kenya?’ - Gachagua slams Bayern vs Ajax match at Talanta Stadium
DCI Chief and DPP Handed 6-Month Jail Threat Over Missing Sh4.5 Billion Dossier
News
29.10.2026
DCI Chief and DPP Handed 6-Month Jail Threat Over Missing Sh4.5 Billion Dossier
Absa Group appoints Safaricom’s Naima Yusuf as Executive Head of Absa Pay
News
29.10.2026
Absa Group appoints Safaricom’s Naima Yusuf as Executive Head of Absa Pay

Signing in with Google...