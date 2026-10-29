Kenya Lands KSh 529 Million in Agriculture and Emergency Health Funding

Kenya has secured KSh 529 million to strengthen climate-resilient agriculture, support farmers, and enhance emergency health preparedness.

Kenya Lands Ksh270 Million Gates Foundation Grant to Protect Agriculture as UN Injects Ksh259 Million for Emergency Response

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The Kenyan government has officially secured a US$2.08 million (approximately Ksh270 million) grant aimed at safeguarding the nation’s agricultural sector against severe climate disruptions and strengthening food security for smallholder farmers.

The multi-million-shilling agreement was formally signed on Thursday, October 29, 2026, by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi during a high-level ceremony in Nairobi.

Known as the Climate Smart Agribusiness Partnerships for Resilience (CSAPR) Grant Agreement, the initiative seeks to integrate real-time meteorological insights directly into Kenya's agricultural supply chains.

Gates Foundation and IFAD Join Forces with Treasury

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Mbadi John Ng'ongo is a Kenyan politician who has been serving as the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning since August 8, 2024 (Image: Files)

Financed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and administered through the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the grant will directly complement Kenya's ongoing Integrated Natural Resources Management Programme (INReMP).

According to official dispatches from the National Treasury, the primary goal of the CSAPR framework is to equip agribusiness entrepreneurs, pastoralists, and smallholder farmers with actionable environmental data.

This will enable producers across rural counties to anticipate unpredictable rainfall patterns, manage drought risks, and optimise crop yields despite changing climate conditions.

The agreement was finalised during an official bilateral meeting between CS Mbadi and IFAD’s newly appointed Country Director, Matteo Marchisio.

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Reaffirming the state’s commitment to expanding ties with global development partners, Mbadi noted that private-public agribusiness partnerships remain central to achieving long-term economic stability.

Marchisio emphasised IFAD’s long-standing dedication to advancing rural development, enhancing food security, and improving livelihoods across Kenya's agricultural landscape.

UN Releases Ksh259 Million to Fortify Emergency Health Preparedness

In a parallel development highlighting Kenya's proactive disaster management posture, the United Nations has allocated over US$2 million (Ksh259 million) to fortify national health response mechanisms against public health threats, including Ebola virus disease preparedness.

The emergency funding decision, confirmed on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), will be funnelled through the Kenya Humanitarian Fund to support government-led health interventions.

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UN officials commended the Kenyan government for taking early ownership and establishing strong national leadership in managing regional health risks.

The newly disbursed UN resources are set to finance several high-priority preventative measures across vulnerable points of entry and high-density transit corridors:

• Border Screening and Surveillance: Expanding digital health monitoring, thermal screening, and isolation protocols at primary land borders and international airports.

• Frontline Worker Training: Conducting specialised infection control and rapid response training for emergency medical teams and community health workers.

• Refugee Corridor Preparedness: Deploying targeted medical resources along transit routes in northwestern Kenya, specifically surrounding the Kakuma refugee camp and host communities.

• Medical Supplies & Public Awareness: Distributing essential personal protective equipment (PPE), rapid diagnostic kits, and running public sensitisation drives focusing on early symptom detection and hygiene protocols.