‘Don’t we have teams in Kenya?’ - Gachagua slams Bayern vs Ajax match at Talanta Stadium

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at the government's decision to invite European football teams for the opening of Talanta Stadium.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has strongly criticised the government’s plan to inaugurate the state-of-the-art Raila Odinga International Stadium with a high-profile friendly between European heavyweights Bayern Munich and AFC Ajax, arguing that domestic football should take center stage.

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Speaking during an interview on KTN, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader insisted that a facility funded by the public purse should celebrate domestic talent rather than showcase two foreign clubs.

Gachagua questioned the decision to commit public resources to an all-European exhibition, stating that local football should have been prioritised.

“How can a stadium that will cost Sh145 billion to be paid for by taxpayers — the people of Kenya — have the first game played by foreigners? Don’t we have teams in Kenya?” Gachagua remarked.

Why not Gor vs AFC Leopards?

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Rigathi Gachagua

The former Deputy President suggested that the inaugural showcase should have featured Kenya’s most storied clubs, pointing to record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and their traditional Mashemeji Derby rivals, AFC Leopards.

Alternatively, he argued, the national team should have been pitted against a visiting European side.

“Okay, since people like these European teams, for the argument’s sake, why couldn’t you bring one team to play against Harambee Stars?,” he added, asserting that overlooking Kenyan squads shows a disregard for national sporting pride.

The fixture was formally unveiled by President William Ruto via a recorded address on Wednesday. The 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium is scheduled to open its gates on January 5, 2027, with tickets going on sale starting November 5, 2026.

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Ruto defends choice of Bayern and Ajax

Bayern Munich Vs Ajax. (Image: Talanta Sports City)

Defending the marquee matchup, President Ruto highlighted the pedigree of both Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Dutch powerhouse Ajax, noting their collective legacy on the continental stage.

“Come January 5, 2027, we will open this stadium with a historic match between two giants of European football, FC Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Ajax of Amsterdam. Between them, they have been crowned champions of Europe ten times,” the President said.

Looking ahead to the political calendar, Gachagua claimed that the United Opposition would stage its own ceremonial Talanta Stadium opening following the August 10, 2027 General Election.

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