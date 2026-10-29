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Is Ruto Copying Mobutu? Bayern vs Ajax Raila Odinga Stadium Opener Sparks 'Rumble in the Jungle' Comparisons

Tunoi Kevin 11:43 - 29 October 2026
In the 1970s, the critics argued, Zaire's Mobutu Sese Seko led a people worn down by hardship. Mobutu brought world champion Muhammad Ali from the United States to fight George Foreman in Kinshasa, in "Rumble in the Jungle" and for one night Zaireans reportedly forgot their troubles.
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Critics of President William Ruto have claimed he is borrowing from the Mobutu Sese Seko playbook.

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The critics claimed that the glamorous football match between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam was being used to draw attention away from the government's failures.

Their claim follows Ruto's plan to open the new Raila Odinga International Stadium on 5 January 2027 with a match between German giants Bayern Munich and Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam.

Bayern Munich Vs Ajax. (Image: Talanta Sports City)
Bayern Munich Vs Ajax. (Image: Talanta Sports City)

Many Kenyans online have welcomed the event. One critic, however, urged the public not to let the spectacle blind them to the country's problems.

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What critics say about Mobutu's playbook

The critics said the tactic is not new. In the 1970s, they argued, Zaire's Mobutu led a people worn down by hardship, with schools and hospitals in ruins and many going hungry.

His answer, they said, was the "Rumble in the Jungle". Mobutu brought world champion Muhammad Ali from the United States to fight George Foreman in Kinshasa, and for one night Zaireans forgot their troubles.

The dictator reportedly paid about $10 million (roughly Ksh1.3 billion) from state funds to host the 1974 fight.

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Poster of the Rumble in the Jungle boxing match between Muhammad Ali vs George Foreman.
Poster of the Rumble in the Jungle boxing match between Muhammad Ali vs George Foreman.

Who will pay for the Bayern vs Ajax match?

The cost of the Nairobi match has not been made public. Ruto explained during the announcement that they would finance the game using a self-sustaining commercial model.

"This match will be delivered by corporate partnerships and a self-sustaining commercial model, confirming that world-class sport can attract private investment, earn its own revenue and create lasting opportunities for our people," the President said in his address.

Reports claim that between Ksh600 million and Ksh700 million has been set aside for the game. The figure has not been confirmed.

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What is certain is that hosting European giants is not cheap. Bayern typically charges between €2 million (Ksh289 million) and €5 million (Ksh723 million) in appearance fees for a single international friendly or pre-season exhibition.

The amount depends on the region, the opponent and the commercial scale. Ajax commands about half that sum.

European clubs rarely visit Africa. They prefer more lucrative markets such as Saudi Arabia, the United States, China, Singapore and Australia. Kenya must therefore have pulled out all the stops to lure them.

Beyond the appearance fees, Kenya will also cover the two teams' travel and accommodation. It will also provide insurance and tight security during their stay.

The problems critics say are being hidden

The critic pointed to strikes that are hitting public services. University lecturers began a nationwide strike on 2 October over the implementation of the 2025-2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Their unions reportedly turned down a KSh12 billion government offer on 12 October.

Who was Mobutu Sese Seko?

Born Joseph-Désiré Mobutu, he took power through military coups in the early 1960s after the Congo Crisis. He renamed the country Zaire in 1971.

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Mobutu Sese Seko Kuku Ngbendu wa za Banga
Mobutu Sese Seko Kuku Ngbendu wa za Banga

He also launched an "authenticity" campaign (recours à l'authenticité). Citizens had to drop Western names for African ones, and Western suits were banned.

He took the name Mobutu Sese Seko Kuku Ngbendu wa za Banga himself.

He saw the fight as a major international public relations coup that would present Zaire as a modern, stable African power and strengthen his grip on the country.

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Severe corruption, human rights abuses and a patronage system that drained the nation's wealth while infrastructure decayed marked his rule.

In 1997, rebels led by Laurent-Désiré Kabila overthrew him during the First Congo War. He died in exile in Morocco soon afterwards.

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