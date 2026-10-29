Is Ruto Copying Mobutu? Bayern vs Ajax Raila Odinga Stadium Opener Sparks 'Rumble in the Jungle' Comparisons

RUTO COPY PASTING FROM ONE OF THE MOST LETHAL DICTATORS. Mobutu Sese Seko used sports and major entertainment events—most famously world-class boxing—as a central campaign strategy and propaganda tool to legitimize his dictatorship in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo). ​The "Rumble in the Jungle" (1974) ​The signature sporting event Mobutu brought to the country was the historic heavy-weight championship fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, dubbed the "Rumble in the Jungle." William Ruto has adopted the script to hire Fc. Bayern and Ajax to open Talanta stadium at the expense of the Taxpayer. ​Mobutu paid promoter Don King $10 million ($5 million guaranteed to each fighter)/Ksh 1.2B from state funds to stage the fight in Kinshasa. An amount Similar to KSH790 Million per each European team totalling to 1.58B ​Mobutu used the fight to project an image of Zaire as a modern, unified, and powerful African nation on the global stage. It was tied directly to his political campaign the same way William Ruto of Kenya has crafted his unpopular political wave. ​ ​Beyond literal sports, historians often refer to Mobutu's internal political strategy as a political "musical chairs" game. ​To prevent any rival or army officer from building a power base to challenge or depose him, Mobutu constantly reshuffled, demoted, promoted, and re-appointed his government ministers and generals. ​By keeping his political elite perpetually insecure and dependent on his personal patronage, he maintained control over the country for over 30 years.Soon its on the media that William Ruto will reshuffle his cabinet to ethnically scramble for support to save his 5 year near empty performance rule. Inaugrating previous regime and county government projects. 52 years apart, same game different countries, same Agenda. It's mind blowing how our Taxes are used . Astadium worth 40 B built over two Regimes, to be unveiled with close to another 2B paid to foreign Teams. Some would say it's marketing. But are we really suppossed to market Talent or a Stadium?. Egypt , South Africa and Morocco have the best stadiums in the world, Apart from world events, which kenya do hosts; no European team will abandon a Stadium in Munich , London or USA , to come play here with its 60, 000 fans. Your brain is being manipulated as a citizen. I rest.