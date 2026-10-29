Is Ruto Copying Mobutu? Bayern vs Ajax Raila Odinga Stadium Opener Sparks 'Rumble in the Jungle' Comparisons
Critics of President William Ruto have claimed he is borrowing from the Mobutu Sese Seko playbook.
The critics claimed that the glamorous football match between Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam was being used to draw attention away from the government's failures.
Their claim follows Ruto's plan to open the new Raila Odinga International Stadium on 5 January 2027 with a match between German giants Bayern Munich and Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam.
Many Kenyans online have welcomed the event. One critic, however, urged the public not to let the spectacle blind them to the country's problems.
What critics say about Mobutu's playbook
The critics said the tactic is not new. In the 1970s, they argued, Zaire's Mobutu led a people worn down by hardship, with schools and hospitals in ruins and many going hungry.
Ruto ajue hata dictator Mobutu Seseko alifanya hiyo mchezo when his kingdom was falling, ulipe wazungu wakuje wachezee mpira kwa wagonjwa wakati SHA haifanyi, lecturers on strike, failed funding, high unemployment, Bayern & Ajax wangojee when we have HE SIFUNA #SisiNdioSifuna https://t.co/sahxRdf6Ty— @MauMauGrandSon Wakili @Gee Kaizen (@gwamaee) October 28, 2026
His answer, they said, was the "Rumble in the Jungle". Mobutu brought world champion Muhammad Ali from the United States to fight George Foreman in Kinshasa, and for one night Zaireans forgot their troubles.
The dictator reportedly paid about $10 million (roughly Ksh1.3 billion) from state funds to host the 1974 fight.
Who will pay for the Bayern vs Ajax match?
The cost of the Nairobi match has not been made public. Ruto explained during the announcement that they would finance the game using a self-sustaining commercial model.
"This match will be delivered by corporate partnerships and a self-sustaining commercial model, confirming that world-class sport can attract private investment, earn its own revenue and create lasting opportunities for our people," the President said in his address.
Reports claim that between Ksh600 million and Ksh700 million has been set aside for the game. The figure has not been confirmed.
What is certain is that hosting European giants is not cheap. Bayern typically charges between €2 million (Ksh289 million) and €5 million (Ksh723 million) in appearance fees for a single international friendly or pre-season exhibition.
The amount depends on the region, the opponent and the commercial scale. Ajax commands about half that sum.
European clubs rarely visit Africa. They prefer more lucrative markets such as Saudi Arabia, the United States, China, Singapore and Australia. Kenya must therefore have pulled out all the stops to lure them.
Beyond the appearance fees, Kenya will also cover the two teams' travel and accommodation. It will also provide insurance and tight security during their stay.
The problems critics say are being hidden
The critic pointed to strikes that are hitting public services. University lecturers began a nationwide strike on 2 October over the implementation of the 2025-2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Their unions reportedly turned down a KSh12 billion government offer on 12 October.
Who was Mobutu Sese Seko?
Born Joseph-Désiré Mobutu, he took power through military coups in the early 1960s after the Congo Crisis. He renamed the country Zaire in 1971.
He also launched an "authenticity" campaign (recours à l'authenticité). Citizens had to drop Western names for African ones, and Western suits were banned.
He took the name Mobutu Sese Seko Kuku Ngbendu wa za Banga himself.
He saw the fight as a major international public relations coup that would present Zaire as a modern, stable African power and strengthen his grip on the country.
RUTO COPY PASTING FROM ONE OF THE MOST LETHAL DICTATORS. Mobutu Sese Seko used sports and major entertainment events—most famously world-class boxing—as a central campaign strategy and propaganda tool to legitimize his dictatorship in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo). The "Rumble in the Jungle" (1974) The signature sporting event Mobutu brought to the country was the historic heavy-weight championship fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, dubbed the "Rumble in the Jungle." William Ruto has adopted the script to hire Fc. Bayern and Ajax to open Talanta stadium at the expense of the Taxpayer. Mobutu paid promoter Don King $10 million ($5 million guaranteed to each fighter)/Ksh 1.2B from state funds to stage the fight in Kinshasa. An amount Similar to KSH790 Million per each European team totalling to 1.58B Mobutu used the fight to project an image of Zaire as a modern, unified, and powerful African nation on the global stage. It was tied directly to his political campaign the same way William Ruto of Kenya has crafted his unpopular political wave. Beyond literal sports, historians often refer to Mobutu's internal political strategy as a political "musical chairs" game. To prevent any rival or army officer from building a power base to challenge or depose him, Mobutu constantly reshuffled, demoted, promoted, and re-appointed his government ministers and generals. By keeping his political elite perpetually insecure and dependent on his personal patronage, he maintained control over the country for over 30 years.Soon its on the media that William Ruto will reshuffle his cabinet to ethnically scramble for support to save his 5 year near empty performance rule. Inaugrating previous regime and county government projects. 52 years apart, same game different countries, same Agenda. It's mind blowing how our Taxes are used . Astadium worth 40 B built over two Regimes, to be unveiled with close to another 2B paid to foreign Teams. Some would say it's marketing. But are we really suppossed to market Talent or a Stadium?. Egypt , South Africa and Morocco have the best stadiums in the world, Apart from world events, which kenya do hosts; no European team will abandon a Stadium in Munich , London or USA , to come play here with its 60, 000 fans. Your brain is being manipulated as a citizen. I rest.— Mobutu (@aeroterrah) October 29, 2026
Severe corruption, human rights abuses and a patronage system that drained the nation's wealth while infrastructure decayed marked his rule.
In 1997, rebels led by Laurent-Désiré Kabila overthrew him during the First Congo War. He died in exile in Morocco soon afterwards.
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