Kenyan working for US State Agency arrested by ICE over alleged Visa overstay

NEW: ICE confirms to @FoxNews that their Seattle office has arrested a Kenyan illegal alien who is a current employee of the Washington State Dept. of Children, Youth, and Families, and was wearing a WA DCYF jacket at the time of his arrest. Fox is told ICE arrested STANLEY ROBERT KUNGU MUTHEE during a traffic stop on Monday because he is a visa overstay. He first flew into the US on 2/6/2019 via a B-2/tourist visa, but never left and remained in the country illegally. Fox is told that during his ICE arrest, he admitted to being employed by WA DCYF employee and was in possession of a WA DCYF ID card. I reached out to WA DCYF for comment, and they confirmed he's been an employee since 2024. “This individual has been employed with the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families since Aug. 16, 2024. The individual provided the appropriate documentation when he was hired, which indicated he was authorized to work. This included a valid United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) number with no expiration date. We have not been notified of a change in his status.” – Nancy Gutierrez, Director of Communications, WA DCYF A reminder - a work permit does not convey legal status or shield the recipient from deportation. Someone can be in the U.S. illegally, but if they file an asylum claim, they are typically eligible to apply for a work permit 6 months after filing their claim. They can work, but they are still detainable by ICE due to their unlawful status.