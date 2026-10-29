Kenyan working for US State Agency arrested by ICE over alleged Visa overstay
A Kenyan national employed by Washington State’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) has been arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over an alleged visa overstay.
ICE confirmed the arrest of Stanley Robert Kungu Muthee, saying its Seattle office detained him during a traffic stop on Monday, October 26, 2026.
According to information reported by Fox News, Muthee entered the United States on February 6, 2019, on a B-2 tourist visa but allegedly remained in the country beyond his authorised period of stay.
ICE confirmed that Muthee was wearing a DCYF jacket and had a state agency identification card when he was arrested.
The report also noted that Muthee acknowledged working for the department.
AMERICAN TAXPAYER DOLLARS SHOULD NEVER PAY THE SALARIES OF ILLEGAL ALIENS! ICE arrested a Kenyan illegal alien who overstayed his visa and was employed by Washington State’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families. Illegal aliens have NO BUSINESS working in government agencies responsible for the safety and well-being of American CHILDREN.— U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 28, 2026
The arrest prompted a public statement from ICE, which criticised the employment of people it considers to be unlawfully present in the United States by government agencies responsible for children's welfare.
“American taxpayer dollars should never pay the salaries of illegal aliens!” ICE said in a post on X.
The agency added that people it considers unlawfully present had no business working in government agencies responsible for the safety and well-being of American children.
Washington State agency responds
Washington State’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families confirmed that Muthee had been employed by the agency since August 16, 2024.
Nancy Gutierrez, the department’s director of communications, said Muthee had provided documentation during the recruitment process indicating that he was authorised to work in the United States.
“This individual has been employed with the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families since Aug. 16, 2024,” Gutierrez said.
“The individual provided the appropriate documentation when he was hired, which indicated he was authorized to work. This included a valid United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) number with no expiration date. We have not been notified of a change in his status.”
Permission to work in the United States does not, by itself, establish that a person has an independent legal basis to remain in the country.
NEW: ICE confirms to @FoxNews that their Seattle office has arrested a Kenyan illegal alien who is a current employee of the Washington State Dept. of Children, Youth, and Families, and was wearing a WA DCYF jacket at the time of his arrest. Fox is told ICE arrested STANLEY ROBERT KUNGU MUTHEE during a traffic stop on Monday because he is a visa overstay. He first flew into the US on 2/6/2019 via a B-2/tourist visa, but never left and remained in the country illegally. Fox is told that during his ICE arrest, he admitted to being employed by WA DCYF employee and was in possession of a WA DCYF ID card. I reached out to WA DCYF for comment, and they confirmed he's been an employee since 2024. “This individual has been employed with the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families since Aug. 16, 2024. The individual provided the appropriate documentation when he was hired, which indicated he was authorized to work. This included a valid United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) number with no expiration date. We have not been notified of a change in his status.” – Nancy Gutierrez, Director of Communications, WA DCYF A reminder - a work permit does not convey legal status or shield the recipient from deportation. Someone can be in the U.S. illegally, but if they file an asylum claim, they are typically eligible to apply for a work permit 6 months after filing their claim. They can work, but they are still detainable by ICE due to their unlawful status.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 28, 2026
Some people with pending asylum applications may qualify for employment authorisation while their cases are being considered.
However, the information reported so far does not establish whether Muthee had an asylum application, another pending immigration case or any other basis for remaining in the country.
Comes weeks after another Kenyan was detained
Muthee’s arrest comes weeks after ICE announced the detention of another Kenyan national, Eric Maloba, following a tractor-trailer crash in Hamblen County, Tennessee.
Maloba was arrested on August 28, 2026, and was later reported to be in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.
A 287(g) Task Force partner arrested Eric Maloba, an illegal alien from Kenya, following a tractor-trailer crash. Investigators determined Maloba — who holds a commercial driver’s license in Texas — was reportedly instructing a commercial driver’s license trainee. He is now in ICE custody pending removal. Maloba’s case shows exactly why @SecMullinDHS is cracking down on illegal aliens with CDLs, strengthening border security, encouraging 287(g) partnerships and ramping up removals.— U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) September 22, 2026
According to ICE, Maloba had entered the United States legally but remained after his authorised period of admission expired.
The agency said he held a Texas commercial driver’s licence and was reportedly instructing a trainee seeking a commercial driver’s licence when the crash occurred.
ICE said a local law enforcement partner participating in its 287(g) programme assisted in Maloba’s arrest.
The programme allows participating state and local law enforcement officers to perform specified immigration enforcement functions under agreements with the federal agency.
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