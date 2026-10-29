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Kenyan working for US State Agency arrested by ICE over alleged Visa overstay

Ndunyu Joseph 11:06 - 29 October 2026
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent arresting a suspect on charges of alleged false statements related to voter registration and visa fraud
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent arresting a suspect on charges of alleged false statements related to voter registration and visa fraud
The latest arrest also comes amid heightened immigration enforcement under the administration of US President Donald Trump, with ICE publicly emphasising arrests and removals involving people it says are unlawfully present in the country
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A Kenyan national employed by Washington State’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) has been arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over an alleged visa overstay.

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ICE confirmed the arrest of Stanley Robert Kungu Muthee, saying its Seattle office detained him during a traffic stop on Monday, October 26, 2026.

According to information reported by Fox News, Muthee entered the United States on February 6, 2019, on a B-2 tourist visa but allegedly remained in the country beyond his authorised period of stay.

ICE confirmed that Muthee was wearing a DCYF jacket and had a state agency identification card when he was arrested.

The report also noted that Muthee acknowledged working for the department.

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The arrest prompted a public statement from ICE, which criticised the employment of people it considers to be unlawfully present in the United States by government agencies responsible for children's welfare.

“American taxpayer dollars should never pay the salaries of illegal aliens!” ICE said in a post on X.

The agency added that people it considers unlawfully present had no business working in government agencies responsible for the safety and well-being of American children.

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Washington State agency responds

Washington State’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families confirmed that Muthee had been employed by the agency since August 16, 2024.

Nancy Gutierrez, the department’s director of communications, said Muthee had provided documentation during the recruitment process indicating that he was authorised to work in the United States.

“This individual has been employed with the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families since Aug. 16, 2024,” Gutierrez said.

“The individual provided the appropriate documentation when he was hired, which indicated he was authorized to work. This included a valid United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) number with no expiration date. We have not been notified of a change in his status.”

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Permission to work in the United States does not, by itself, establish that a person has an independent legal basis to remain in the country.

Some people with pending asylum applications may qualify for employment authorisation while their cases are being considered.

However, the information reported so far does not establish whether Muthee had an asylum application, another pending immigration case or any other basis for remaining in the country.

Comes weeks after another Kenyan was detained

Muthee’s arrest comes weeks after ICE announced the detention of another Kenyan national, Eric Maloba, following a tractor-trailer crash in Hamblen County, Tennessee.

Maloba was arrested on August 28, 2026, and was later reported to be in ICE custody pending immigration proceedings.

According to ICE, Maloba had entered the United States legally but remained after his authorised period of admission expired.

The agency said he held a Texas commercial driver’s licence and was reportedly instructing a trainee seeking a commercial driver’s licence when the crash occurred.

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ICE said a local law enforcement partner participating in its 287(g) programme assisted in Maloba’s arrest.

The programme allows participating state and local law enforcement officers to perform specified immigration enforcement functions under agreements with the federal agency.

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