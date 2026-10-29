Expired licences, broken lights, and drunk driving: Inside NTSA's latest Highway crackdown

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), alongside a multi-agency team, impounded 13 vehicles during a night-time compliance check on Nairobi's Southern Bypass for safety and documentation violations (such as expired licenses and faulty lights).

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), alongside a multi-agency law enforcement team, impounded thirteen motor vehicles during a rigorous night-time compliance check along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass.

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The high-stakes crackdown forms part of the nationwide safety initiative dubbed “Msimu Bila Ajali, Usalama Barabarani,” an aggressive push designed to curb escalating road fatalities and clamp down on rogue motorists as travel intensifies.

Confirming the operation through an official update, the authority noted that the vehicles were detained following the discovery of glaring safety and documentation violations.

“Last night, the inter-agency team conducted a safety compliance check along the Southern Bypass, during which thirteen (13) motor vehicles were detained,” NTSA stated.

NTSA at a checkpoint inspecting vehicles

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A looming crisis: The push for a national disaster declaration

The localized sweep on the Southern Bypass comes against the backdrop of a catastrophic spike in road traffic accidents nationwide, prompting the authority to make an unprecedented policy demand.

Following a devastating succession of mass-fatality crashes including a horrific collision at Salama in Makueni County on October 3 that claimed 17 lives, and another catastrophic accident on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway that left 23 people dead NTSA officially urged the state to declare road crashes a national disaster.

With national figures showing that thousands of lives continue to be cut short on Kenyan corridors, transport officials argue that ordinary containment methods are no longer sufficient.

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“As an Authority, we propose that road traffic crashes be declared a national disaster to mobilise urgent government action, secure adequate funding and ensure coordinated enforcement,” NTSA stated.

Weighing in on the escalating crisis, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir condemned the recurring loss of life, emphasizing that the transport sector can no longer operate under normal business paradigms.

“These repeated tragedies are unacceptable. Road crashes continue to claim innocent lives, destroy families, overwhelm our health system and undermine national economic productivity. We cannot continue treating road safety as business as usual,” Chirchir stated.

Statistically, the urgency is clear. Earlier in the year, NTSA reported that 2,150 people lost their lives on Kenyan roads during the first half of the year, driven heavily by human error, lane indiscipline, drunk driving, and speeding.

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Pedestrians and motorcyclists continue to form the highest percentage of casualties, prompting authorities to target nocturnal and long-distance hazards relentlessly.

Major safety violations exposed on the bypass

The multi-agency sweep on the Southern Bypass laid bare a catalog of blatant disregard for traffic laws. According to enforcement officers stationed at the corridor, major safety concerns observed included motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and individuals operating automobiles with expired driving licences.

Beyond driver-related infractions, several vehicles failed basic inspection thresholds. Officers flagged units bearing expired inspection stickers, automobiles operating entirely without insurance, and others contravening specific insurance terms. Technical defects were also a primary focus, featuring broken headlights and severely cracked windscreens that pose visibility hazards during night travel.

NTSA has repeatedly emphasized that evening and late-night hours remain statistically the deadliest periods on Kenyan roads. By deploying increased personnel and resources during high-risk windows, the authority aims to proactively disrupt critical risk factors before they translate into tragic crashes.

The seven-point compliance checklist

The Southern Bypass sweep serves as an early indicator of how strictly authorities intend to enforce the newly introduced Msimu Bila Ajali framework. The nationwide campaign outlines seven core pillars that multi-agency teams are scrutinizing:

Speed Violation Detection: Real-time speed monitoring systems track and flag speeding motorists, with official notifications delivered exclusively via SMS through the official sender ID NTSA.

Speed Limiter Functionality: Verification checks ensure speed limiters are active and continuously transmitting telemetry data to the Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS).

Public Transport Documentation: Long-distance PSV operators are audited for passenger manifests, driver working-hour logs, valid Road Service Licences (RSL), and route compliance.

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UPDATE : 13 Vehicles Impounded on Southern Bypass Last night, the inter-agency team conducted a safety compliance check along the Southern Bypass, during which thirteen (13) motor vehicles were detained. Major safety concerns observed; Drivers ⚠️Driving under the influence of alcohol ❌ ⁠Operating with expired DLs Motor vehicles ⚠️Expired inspection stickers ❌ ⁠Operating without insurance ⚠️Contravening insurance terms ❌Broken headlights ⚠️Cracked windscreen 🦺Kwa maelezo zaidi kuhusu kampeni yetu ya usalama barabarani katika msimu huu, fikia tovuti yetu https://t.co/1qsMgZARvR🦺 #FikaSalama #MsimuBilaAjali #UsalamaBarabarani — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) October 29, 2026

Vehicle Capacity Control: Enforcement teams monitor compliance with authorized passenger limits and maximum permitted load weights.

Driver Documentation: Officers conduct rigorous verification of driving licences and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badges.

Passenger Compliance: Authorities crack down on passenger safety negligence, reminding travelers that wearing seatbelts is mandatory to prevent occupant ejection during accidents.

Breathalyser Screening: Random and targeted alcohol-screening tests are heavily utilized to weed out intoxicated drivers.

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Public reactions and ongoing appeals

While road safety advocates have applauded the sweeping interventions, public reactions remain mixed, with some commentators calling for equal focus on rogue commercial matatus and long-distance buses.

Nevertheless, NTSA has maintained that its strategy is comprehensive, targeting all road users across multiple highways.The authority has issued a stern advisory urging all drivers to respect checkpoints.