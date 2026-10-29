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Gachagua denies DCP support for Sifuna’s presidential bid - ‘Not the party position’

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 10:39 - 29 October 2026
Rigathi Gachagua
Rigathi Gachagua
DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has refuted claims that his party has already endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for the presidency.
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Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has refuted claims that the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has chosen Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as its presidential candidate for the 2027 General Election, clarifying that recent pronouncements by Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala were merely personal sentiments.

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Addressing the matter, Gachagua pointed out that Malala lacks the mandate to articulate official party policy. He underscored that authoritative stances on party decisions can only be delivered by the party leader or the secretary general.

“First and foremost, the deputy party leader Cleophas Malala is not the spokesman of DCP. The spokesman of the DCP is the secretary general or the party leader. So, that is not the party position. That is his personal opinion and he is allowed, by the way,” Gachagua said as quoted by The Star.

Regional appeal and political maneuvering

Gachagua framed Malala’s remarks as a strategic move to resonate with voters in Western Kenya, a region where Senator Sifuna enjoys significant political goodwill.

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Edwin Sifuna and Rigathi Gachagua at Wamunyoro.

“When he is speaking in Western, he is speaking what the people of Western would want to hear, and he is a good politician. So, the people of Western Kenya naturally would want Sifuna to be the flag bearer,” he added.

He revealed that Malala has been actively lobbying him and Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka to throw their weight behind Sifuna’s presidential ambitions. While acknowledging that Malala is free to push that agenda, Gachagua maintained that clear boundaries must be drawn between individual advocacy and official party resolutions.

“He would want to persuade Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka and persuade me to support Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. It is within his right. By the way, there is nothing wrong. In fact, he has tried to persuade me. That is true. I give it to him. He has tried to persuade me. He is still persuading me,” said Gachagua.

Lobbying ahead of the 2027 polls

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Reiterating that no formal endorsement has taken place, Gachagua emphasised that Malala’s statements should not be interpreted as an official party consensus.

Rigathi Gachagua and Edwin Sifuna.

“He doesn’t speak for the party. The party spokesman is either the party leader or the secretary general. That is not the official party position, and I cannot persuade Kalonzo to support Sifuna,” he said.

Nevertheless, Gachagua encouraged leaders across the political spectrum to continue engaging in dialogue and lobbying, describing intense negotiations as a customary and healthy part of building coalitions ahead of the 2027 race.

“Sifuna himself should persuade Kalonzo. Kalonzo should persuade Sifuna and everybody should persuade each other. And all of us, people can lobby for you,” Gachagua stated.

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Gachagua hosted Sifuna at his home last week before welcoming Kalonzo on Monday as talks continue over a united opposition candidate to face President William Ruto during the 2027 General Election.

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