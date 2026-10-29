Khaligraph Jones, Mbavu Destroyer Flex Brute Strength in Heavy Weight Lifting Showdown

Khaligraph Jones and Mbavu the Destroyer showed off their muscles and raw power as they traded heavy weights in a gym session.

Khaligraph Jones and Mbavu the Destroyer have given fans a show of raw power, trading heavy weights in a gym session.

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In the video shot at Khaligraph's home, the pair alternate lifting the weights with both hands and then toss them to each other.

Every throw is met with a return, as though neither man is willing to blink first.

Showdown of strength

Khaligraph Jones and Mbavu Destroyer

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Mbavu the Destroyer, in a black vest bearing his image in boxing gloves, kept his trademark scowl firmly in place as he grinded through his reps. He then hurled the weight to Khaligraph, who completed his own set and sent it straight back.

The routine continues, with both men flexing between sets as Khaligraph's music plays in the background.

Supercars on show

Behind the duo sits part of Khaligraph's collection of expensive collectible cars, including a yellow BMW and a red vintage car, all parked in the garage of his sprawling home.

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Khaligraph Jones and Mbavu Destroyer

From social media to the ring

Mbavu, whose real name is Ferdinand Omondi, rose to fame through his social media antics. They earned him a headline bout dubbed Vurugu against Portifas Odipo, known as Majembe, at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on April 4, 2026.

Majembe won by a technical knockout in the fourth round, ending the pair's high-profile online rivalry.

Low blow row at Vurugu

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The finish was not without controversy. Mbavu stopped fighting and claimed the decisive punch was an illegal low blow to the groin.

Majembe and the referee dismissed the claim, saying both fighters wore proper protective guards and that the punch landed legally on the belt.

Majembe's Vurugu prize haul

Majembe left with a lucrative package. It included a KSh 1 million pledge from President William Ruto, a Toyota Noah from Odi Bets, a Taro GP1 sport bike valued at KSh 400,000 and a one-year gym membership.

Mbavu The Destroyer's star keeps rising

The defeat did little to slow Mbavu's online momentum. He has since landed endorsements from several companies and become the face of a number of products.

Khaligraph Jones and Mbavu Destroyer