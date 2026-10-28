IEBC shortlists nine candidates for CEO Job, sets interview dates [full list]

The appointment will determine who leads the administrative machinery supporting IEBC’s work as Kenya approaches the next General Election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has shortlisted nine candidates for interviews for the position of Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

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IEBC in a statement on Wednesday, October 28 said that the candidates were selected from 304 valid applications received after the commission advertised the vacancy on July 28, 2026.

Applications closed on August 11 at 5pm East African Time, according to the electoral agency.

The interviews will take place on November 12 and 13, with the commission saying it considered gender, regional balance and the inclusion of persons with disabilities during the shortlisting exercise.

IEBC Chairperson, Erastus Ethekon. Image( IEBC)

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The nine candidates are Anthony Omerikwa from Busia County, Halakhe Waqo from Marsabit, Harley Mutisya from Makueni, Edmund Odiwuor Malitt from Homa Bay and Andrew Gitau Kimani from Nairobi.

The remaining candidates are Mohamed Abdullahi Abdi from Wajir County, Edward Katama Ngeywa, a person with a disability from Trans Nzoia County, Martina Wato Yattani from Marsabit and Nelly Ilongo from Taita Taveta County.

All five candidates scheduled for interviews on November 12 are men. Omerikwa will be interviewed at 9am, followed by Waqo at 10.30am, Mutisya at noon, Malitt at 2pm and Kimani at 3.30pm.

The remaining four candidates will appear before the selection panel on November 13. Abdi is scheduled for 9am, Ngeywa for 10.30am, Yattani for noon and Ilongo for 2pm.

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IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said the final shortlist took into account inclusion considerations, including gender, regional representation and persons with disabilities, to the extent reasonably possible based on the applicant pool.

Documents required from shortlisted candidates

IEBC has directed the shortlisted candidates to present original documents during their interviews, including their national identity cards or passports, academic and professional certificates, academic transcripts, and any other supporting documents and testimonials.

Candidates must also present clearance documents from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and a registered Credit Reference Bureau.

Applicants and Shortlisted Candidates for the Position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO) @IEBCKenya invited applications from interested and suitably qualified persons for appointment to the position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO) through an advertisement published in the print media and on the Commission’s website on 28th July 2026. The application period closed on 11th August 2026 at 17:00 EAT with three hundred and four (304) valid applications received. The final shortlist considered the need to incorporate inclusion specifically gender, regional balance and differently-abled persons. Following the conclusion of the shortlisting exercise, the Commission hereby publishes nine (9) names of candidates shortlisted for interview for the position of Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CS/CEO) as follows: 1.Anthony Omerikwa(Busia County) 2.Halakhe Waqo(Marsabit County) 3.Harley Mutisya(Makueni County) 4.Edmund Odiwuor Malitt(Homabay County) 5.Andrew Gitau Kimani(Nairobi County) 6.Mohamed Abdullahi Abdi(Wajir County) 7.Edward Katama Ngeywa(Transnzoia County) 8.Martina Wato Yattani (Marsabit County) 9.Nelly Ilongo( Taita TavetaCounty) The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed between 12 November 2026 and 13 November 2026. The Commission will communicate the interview venue to each candidate individually. Download List: https://t.co/O3QNeghEEz #2027GE #KuraYakoSautiYako — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) October 28, 2026

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The commission warned that canvassing would result in automatic disqualification and said only shortlisted candidates would be contacted.

It also reiterated that it is an equal-opportunity employer committed to merit-based recruitment through fair and open competition.

The venue will be communicated individually to each candidate.

Vacant IEBC CEO position

The recruitment follows the departure of former Commission Secretary and CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan, whose services the commission terminated by mutual agreement in February 2026.

Marjan had been appointed to the substantive position in March 2022 after serving as acting CEO for nearly five years.

His departure prompted the commission to begin the process of recruiting a successor.

Following Marjan’s exit, IEBC appointed Moses Ledama Sunkuli, then Director of Electoral Operations, as acting Commission Secretary and CEO on February 5, 2026.

Sunkuli served in the position for six months before his acting tenure ended in early August.

Ruth Khatievi Kulundu, who previously served as Deputy Commission Secretary in charge of Operations, took over as acting CEO on August 5.

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Her appointment was intended to provide continuity as the commission pursued the recruitment of a substantive office holder.

The selection process comes as IEBC prepares for the 2027 General Election and continues its electoral operations and administrative planning.

What the IEBC CEO does

Under Section 10 of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, the Commission Secretary is also the chief executive officer, head of the secretariat, accounting officer and custodian of the commission’s records.

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The office holder is responsible for implementing commission decisions, supervising employees, coordinating the execution of IEBC’s mandate and ensuring staff compliance with public ethics and values.

The role places the CEO at the centre of the commission’s daily administration, including the coordination of electoral operations and management of resources.