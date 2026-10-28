‘Don’t you have platforms?’ - Lynn Ngugi hits back at Mercy Masika’s ‘Becoming a Wife’ masterclass critics

Lynn Ngugi has dismissed critics of Mercy Masika’s ‘Becoming a Wife’ masterclass, telling them to use their platforms to address the issues they feel need more attention.

Amid the criticism directed at Mercy Masika’s upcoming Becoming a Wife masterclass,’ the gospel singer continues to receive support.

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Masika has faced a backlash since she announced that she is set to have a session with women; titled 'Becoming a Wife masterclass’ from November 21-December 12, urging them to register in large numbers for the seven sessions called ‘A Guide to a Biblical Marriage.’

A number of celebrities have come out to publicly slam Masika, including media personality Janet Mbugua, claiming the musician should be speaking to women about other more-pressing issues affecting them and not about becoming a perfect wife.

The controversy has divided opinion but Masika has been defended by musician Akothe before media personality Lynn Ngugi also weighed in on the issue, telling off those on the musician’s case.

Masika's right to address what she wants

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“Now I believe the reason we have mixed reaction on Mercy Masika’s upcoming masterclass is because some people were expecting her to be vocal on important issues attaching on women,” Ngugi shared on Instagram.

“And are we are also not being fair because what if according to Mercy, a masterclass on being a biblical wife is all that is important to her right now?” she posed.

Ngugi feels it is unfair to expect Masika to address other issues when she has the freedom to choose what she feels is important and she is an expert on.

“And truth be said, there are people who are going to join that class because some people might be looking to Mercy right now in admiration and they're like, this woman has been married to the same person for 19 years and this is what I want for my family,” she added, wondering why the gospel singer’s critics are advising women not to register for the masterclass.

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Critics urged to use their platforms better

“Kwani, should we stop people from registering to this masterclass?” she posed.

While acknowledging that there are several issues affecting women that should be discussed, Ngugi urged those against the marriage session to use their platforms to amplify them instead of choosing what others should be discussing.

“I get the burden that Mercy should carry especially on the things affecting women, lakini let me ask you, don't you have platforms also?” she asked.

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“Mercy's masterclass shouldn't stop you from doing all you like doing best,” she added.