Lucy Natasha Hosts Bahati, Diana Marua as They Deliver KSh1 Million Wedding Invite

Natasha welcomed the musician and his wife to her home as the couple continues distributing invitations for their much-anticipated wedding ceremony scheduled for 6 November.

Natasha welcomed the musician and his wife to her home as the couple continues distributing invitations for their much-anticipated wedding ceremony scheduled for 6 November.

Bahati and Diana B's ambitious wedding plans have attracted attention due to the KSh1 million price tag attached to their premium invitation.

Flashy city preacher Rev. Lucy Natasha is the newest celebrity to secure the KSh1 million invitation to Kelvin Bahati and Diana Marua's wedding.

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Natasha welcomed the musician and his wife to her home as the couple continues distributing invitations for their much-anticipated wedding ceremony scheduled for 6 November.

The visit placed Natasha among the latest high-profile personalities associated with the couple’s ambitious wedding plans, which have attracted attention due to the price tag attached to their premium invitation.

Lucy Natasha with the Bahatis.

Bahati and Diana have turned the build-up to their second wedding ceremony into a major talking point, with their invitation packages drawing interest from celebrities, politicians and other public figures.

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Bahati and Diana introduced different invitation categories, with the Diamond Series reportedly costing KSh1 million per card.

The approach has sparked mixed reactions, with some Kenyans viewing it as an inventive publicity strategy, while others have questioned the steep price.

Lucy Natasha hosts Bahati and Diana Marua

Natasha’s meeting with the couple offered a glimpse into their efforts to bring prominent personalities on board ahead of the ceremony.

Lucy Natasha with Diana Marua.

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The preacher’s reception of Bahati and Diana also placed her among the religious figures publicly associated with the couple’s wedding plans.

As the event approaches, the pair have continued generating publicity around their invitation campaign, with the premium cards becoming a central feature of the wedding conversation.

The couple have previously expressed their ambition to stage one of Kenya’s biggest celebrity weddings, with the invitation packages adding a distinctive commercial angle to the preparations.

Geoffrey Ruku joins Bahati’s KSh1 Million wedding invite list

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Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has also attracted attention after a content creator shared a video showing the presentation of one of the couple’s premium wedding invitations.

CS Geoffrey Kariuki Ruku

The clip, filmed in what appeared to be a government office, showed the creator carrying a yellow card branded The Invite – The Bahati’s before presenting it to the Cabinet Secretary.

With a Kenyan flag and formal portraits visible in the background, the creator introduced the card as part of the Diamond Series package, highlighting its reported KSh1 million price.

“Hii naitwa the invite. A black tie led by the Bahati’s. Na hii ndo yake… inaitwa the diamond series, 1 million kila kitu,” the creator said in the video.

Ruku, who was dressed in a formal suit, appeared to take the exchange in good humour as the creator continued promoting the invitation.

When asked whether he would pay using cash or M-Pesa, the conversation took a playful turn as the creator emphasised the cost and the wedding date.

“Ni 6th of November… One million. Just one million, only. Pesa kidogo sana waziri,” the creator added.

Ruku responded with a light-hearted remark: “Tuachane na iyo mambo ya pesa, tusigonge.”

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The exchange added to the online attention surrounding the couple’s premium invitations, although the video alone does not establish whether the Cabinet Secretary purchased the card or paid the stated amount.

Bahati and Diana Marua’s wedding plans spark debate

The couple’s invitation strategy has divided opinion among Kenyans, with the reported KSh1 million price becoming one of the most discussed aspects of their upcoming ceremony.

Supporters have viewed the approach as a bold form of personal branding that blends celebrity, entertainment and business.

However, critics have questioned the cost of attending a wedding, especially when the premium invitation costs far more than what many people would usually spend on such an event.

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The reported involvement of senior public figures and other prominent personalities including Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda has further fuelled interest in the event.

With the ceremony scheduled for 6 November, attention is likely to remain on the couple’s guest list, the invitation packages and the scale of the celebrations.