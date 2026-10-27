Kisii MP names minimum amount he dishes out as he reveals staggering Ksh300 million 2027 budget

Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda has disclosed how much he gives out in handouts while revealing that he has set aside Ksh300 million for the 2027 elections.

Nyaribari Chache Member of Parliament Zaheer Jhanda has shared the extent he goes to appease his constituents.

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Jhanda is one of the most flamboyant Kenyan politicians and he does not mind dishing out money when he interacts with his voters.

The first-time MP has shared the amounts he gives out in handouts whenever he attends events or launches projects in his constituency while defending the culture of dishing out money, which has been blamed for bad politics.

“You know in these years, people have been giving out money ranging between Ksh50 bob. For me, I have raised the bar. I usually give out Ksh1,000 and sometimes Ksh5,000 but not less than Ksh500. It depends on the situation and where you are at the time,” he said on the Obinna Show Live.

Why Jhanda wants to spend Ksh300m in 2027

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Jhanda says the money he gives out is aimed at uplifting his constituents while his help ranges from individuals to structured groups and it can go into millions if the case merits it.

"There is a difference between handouts and giving people money,” he added, claiming that Kenyan politics is an expensive undertaking that forces him and his colleagues to dig deep into their pockets.

Jhanda says political spending has been increasing every election cycle, revealing how his budget has risen since his first entry into politics in 2013 up to when he was elected in 2022.

The UDA MP says he spent about Ksh5 million during his first stab in 2013 before it rose to between Ksh37 million and Ksh40 million shillings in 2017 and by the 2022 elections, he was spending in excess of Ksh100 million.